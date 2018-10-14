Jeggings: They’re the beautiful, stretchy garment at the intersection of leggings and jeans. A staple in any wardrobe, the best jeggings for women give you the best of both worlds (aka comfy leggings and a chic denim look) in a variety of styles and lengths.

With jeggings, there’s no shortage of fashion-forward cuts and designs to fit all body types beautifully, including often-underserved petite and plus-sized shoppers. Jeggings come in a multitude of rises and washes, which means you can find a great pair for practically any occasion and can stock up on a bunch of different styles so you’re always prepared. You can snag a dark pair for a sultry evening look, a casual light wash for every day, or even cropped style to show off your ankles. And guess what? You'll never have to sacrifice comfort for this fashion.

Regardless of what kind of jeggings piques your interest, you should find an option for you below. Keep reading to virtually shop the best jeggings for women that are worthy of your next Amazon order. Once you’ve found your dream pair(s), check out the best leggings for work that’ll work with any office dress code, from business casual to formal, guaranteed.

01 The Fan-Favorite Pair Of Jeggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pair of jeggings is made by Levi’s diffusion line Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., offering you quality denim without sticker shock. They feature a pull-on style along with a faux zipper fly and pockets to make them resemble traditional jeans. What’s more? They’ve received more than 60,000 positive reviews and are beloved by many reviewers for their fit and feel. One reviewer wrote: “Very soft, comfortable and they look great. They look just like regular jeans, you would never know they were pull on jeans.” Fabric breakdown: 75% cotton, 22% polyester, and 3% elastane | Available sizes: 2 — 28, including Short (28-inch), Regular (30-inch), and Long (32-inch) inseam options | Available wash options: 10 | Machine washable? No Also available on: Walmart, $25

02 The Best Jeggings Under $20 No Nonsense Stretch Denim Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These jean-like leggings will set you back under $17, and they come backed by a 4.3-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews. Many shoppers have attested that they look like real denim but feel like leggings. They also feature two functional back pockets. A tradeoff: They’re only available in three washes. One reviewer wrote: “I haven't worn jeans in about 7 years because of how uncomfortable they are. These meet my comfort standards but look just like jeans!” Fabric breakdown: 78% cotton, 19% polyester, and 3% spandex | Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available wash options: 3 | Machine washable? Yes

03 These Jeggings That Comes In Dozens Of Length & Color Combinations Prolific Health Jeggings Amazon $29 See on Amazon These stretch jeggings have received over 17,000 ratings on Amazon, and as a plus, they’re available in 40 styles ranging from traditional jean washes to a rainbow of shades — including bermuda-, capri-, and full-length varieties. The pull-on pair is replete with working front and back pockets as well as belt loops. (Friendly warning: You might want more than one pair.) One reviewer wrote: “So stretchy, soft, and comfortable! I love them so much I bought a variety of colors to pair with my outfits.” Fabric breakdown: 5% spandex | Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available wash options: 40 | Machine washable? Not specified

04 The Best Jeggings With A Wide, Extra-Comfortable Waistband Lee Skinny Leg Pull-On Jean Amazon $25 See On Amazon These plus-size leggings are sold in multiple inseam options, so you can find your ideal fit. The pair features a pull-on style with a wide waistband that reviewers have praised for being comfortable. Functional pockets and belt loops make the jeggings look even more like regular jeans. The colors are limited with just three dark washes to choose from — but they’ll all be super versatile for different occasions and personal styles. Fabric breakdown: 69% cotton, 15% rayon, 13% polyester, and 3% spandex | Available sizes: 16 — 30, including Short (28-inch), Regular (30-inch), and Long (32-inch) inseam options | Available wash options: 3 | Machine washable? Yes One reviewer wrote: “I love these jeans! [...] they fit great and are comfortable. They are stretchy in the [waist] and no button digging into my tummy.” Also available on: Lee, $54

05 These Super-Soft Jeggings That Look Like Jeans HUE Ultra Soft High-Waist Denim Leggings Amazon $48 See On Amazon Not only are these high-waisted, pull-on jeggings designed to be extra soft, but they are also made of 9% of spandex, offering the stretch of your favorite leggings even as they look a whole lot like jeans. The pair is replete with pockets, belt loops, and a zipper fly, which are qualities you would find in a traditional pair of denim. While most of these features are just for show, the belt loops and back pockets are functional. One reviewer wrote: “I like the look of jeans but not the feel – I hate the stiffness and tightness at the waist. [...] So these are fantastic – they are soft and stretchy as leggings should be, but a nice thick durable fabric that makes you look like you’re wearing skinny jeans. I would say you don’t even need a tunic with these. These are hands-down my favorite pants.” Fabric breakdown: 54% cotton, 37% polyester, and 9% spandex | Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large, including 29-inch and 30-inch seam options | Available wash options: 22 | Machine washable? Yes Also available on: Hue, $48

06 A Pair Of Jeggings Designed To Prevent Waist Gap Democracy Ab-Solution Jeggings Amazon $43 See On Amazon This pair of jeggings are constructed to prevent waist gap, and one reviewer described: “I have a terrible time finding pants that don’t gap at the waist when I bend over or squat. These are perfect!”. Strategically designed panels, pockets, and darts, as well as an inconspicuous elastic waistband offer a comfortable fit. One reviewer wrote: “I already own a couple of pair of Democracy jeans/pants and love the fit and comfort of them. These are no exception! They are a little long on me, but I’m only 5’2”. I love the elastic waistband. It’s super comfortable and there’s no gap in the back.” Fabric breakdown: 54.1% cotton, 27.2% rayon, 16.9% polyester, and 1.8% spandex | Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Available wash options: 9 | Machine washable? Yes

07 The Best Jeggings For Petites Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jeggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon Those on the petite side might appreciate this full-length pair from Amazon’s Essential brand line. They’re offered in a 27-inch inseam option and in 22 versatile shades, ranging from classic denim blues to neutral colors, such as white, black, and khaki. The jeggings have a pull-on style and feature a traditional five-pocket styling. Only three of the five pockets are functional, but that’s a small tradeoff for a practical pair of leggings. One reviewer wrote: “I love these pull on jeans. They fit me perfectly. I am 5 feet tall and bought a size 6 petite. Super comfortable and they washed very well.” Fabric breakdown: 79% cotton, 18% polyester, and 3% elastane | Available sizes: 0 — 30, including Short (27-inch), Regular (29-inch), and Long (31-inch) inseam options | Available wash options: 22 | Machine washable? Yes

08 The Best Capri-Length Jeggings Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Capri Jeggings Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pair features a capri-length style that’s perfect for spotlighting shoes. Like the other picks on this list, they’re available in a wide range of shades including everything from traditional denim blues to neutrals to bright pops of color. Their pull-on style amps up the comfort, while pockets and belt loops give them their jeans-like appearance. One reviewer wrote: “Great fit and comfortable! Nice material. These can be dressed up or casual. Appropriate for year round use!” Fabric breakdown: 52% cotton, 39% polyester, and 9% elastane | Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large, including Short (23-inch), Regular (25-inch), and Long (27-inch) inseam options | Available wash options: 22 | Machine washable? Yes

09 The Best Distressed Jeggings Jvini Distressed Jeggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon Distressing lends these pull-on jeggings attitude — and the ability to make an otherwise plain outfit more interesting. The stretchy waistband keeps things comfortable while features like a faux zipper plus working front and back pockets keep it true to its jean-like look. While available in multiple distressed options, it’s also available without the intentional rips. One reviewer wrote: “LOVE these. They are stretchy jean material. Very comfy. They don’t cut at the waist. [...] I got the ripped ones and they have been [through] the wash a few times, the ripped part is still in tact.” Fabric breakdown: 76% cotton, 22% polyester, and 2% spandex | Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available wash options: 11 | Machine washable? Not specified

10 The Best Flare Jeggings Cello Jegging Flares Amazon $38 See On Amazon With the comfort and pull-on style of traditional jeggings in a flared silhouette, this pair is a stylish alternative to skinny-jean silhouettes. The flare leggings have piping down the pant legs to lend them some interest. There are only two washes — a medium wash and black — but they’ll both be a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Just note that several reviewers mention the pair runs long, so if you’re on the petite side, you might need to hem them. One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE THEM, they are SO COMFORTABLE I could SLEEP IN THEM! I really like that they are jeans, but aren't stiff like most jeans. They're very flexible!” Fabric breakdown: 57% cotton, 26.4% polyester, and 16.6% rayon | Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available wash options: 2 | Machine washable? Yes