Even the most dedicated to their skin care routines turn to a makeup wipe from time to time. And while those with non-reactive skin types can reach for just about any type of wipe to remove makeup, the best face wipes for acne-prone skin are a bit harder to come by. But once you know what to look for, you'll find that there are still plenty of options out there.

Like with face wash, oily and acne-prone skin types want to look for specific ingredients in their face wipes that can help prevent breakouts and reduce oil production. Salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid, is a common acne-fighting ingredient that works to exfoliate skin and cut through the oil that clogs pores. Salicylic acid is also anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, so it helps eliminate acne-causing bacteria — though because it's on the gentler side, it's less likely to leave your face red and irritated. Astringents, like witch hazel and grapefruit extract, are other helpful ingredients, as they work to reduce the visibility of congested, enlarged pores by causing the tissue to constrict. They can also help reduce the appearance of shiny skin, as can the ingredient zinc, which regulates sebum production.

In a hurry? These are the top three best face wipes for acne-prone skin:

1. Best Dermatologist-Formulated Face Wipes: Obagi Acne Cleansing Wipes

2. Best Face Wipes For Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Oil-Free Cleansing Towelettes

3. Best Value: Simple Daily Skin Detox Clear & Matte Cleansing Wipes

Of course, it's important to stress that using face wipes alone shouldn't become a nightly habit. While face wipes certainly help get rid of makeup, they're not as effective as washing your face with a cleanser for oily and acne-prone skin types; more accurately, they just push everything around. Plus, if you're not completely removing all of the makeup and grime that builds up on your skin throughout the day, it can cause even more breakouts in the long run.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best face wipes for acne-prone skin that are perfect for traveling, a post-gym refresh, or even those occasional lazy nights when washing your face seems like a monumental task.

01 Best Dermatologist-Formulated Face Wipes For Acne-Prone Skin Obagi Acne Cleansing Wipes (25-Count, Pack of 1) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Developed by dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Suzan Obagi, the Obagi Acne Cleansing Wipes combine two gentle ingredients that are known to help fight acne — salicylic acid and witch hazel. While the salicylic acid cleans out pores, witch hazel is a natural anti-inflammatory and astringent that helps shrink the appearance of pores by causing them to constrict. Additionally, these wipes contain aloe to help combat the drying effects of salicylic acid, and antioxidant-rich ingredients like broccoli extract and citrus bioflavonoids, which help protect against free radicals that damage the skin. They're also free of parabens, synthetic fragrances, and dyes so they shouldn't cause any irritation. According to one Amazon reviewer: “Great for kids who simply don't want to wash their face everyday. These have really helped to curb my son's acne.”

02 Best Face Wipes For Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Oil-Free Cleansing Towelettes (25-Count, Pack of 1) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For sensitive skin that's both oily and acne-prone, these La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying face wipes have been dermatologist-tested and are free of parabens, fragrances, and oil. Lipo-hydroxy acid (LHA), a derivative of salicylic acid, is used to help exfoliate the surface of the skin to lift away dead skin cells and pore-clogging dirt, oil, and makeup. LHA is said to be a gentler acne-fighting ingredient, but the wipes are also infused with the brand's thermal spring water to further soothe red, irritated skin. Even better, La Roche-Posay's wipes help keep sebum production under control thanks to zinc pidolate, which targets excess oil and further helps clean out congested pores. According to one Amazon reviewer: “I don't know what ingredient makes my skin so smooth, where it used to be rough, but [it’s] pretty amazing. I have sensitive skin and it doesn't sting or make my face itchy or anything else. Has no detectable fragrance. My skin looks and feels great, I have bought this twice already and I will continue to do so!”

03 Best Value Simple Daily Skin Detox Clear & Matte Cleansing Wipes (25-Count, Pack of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For less than $20, you’ll get not one, not two, not three, but six packs of Simple’s Daily Skin Detox wipes — that’s 150 wipes total (each pack contains 25 wipes). The wipes are made with gentle purifying and shine-stopping ingredients like zinc, witch hazel, and thyme, and they’re effective enough to remove stubborn eye makeup with ease. According to one Amazon reviewer: “Gets off all my makeup and sunscreen (even waterproof mascara!!) with minimal effort. Doesn't break me out, even if I'm too lazy to actually wash my face after I use it. My face feels super clean without being drying. Absolutely love these!!”

04 Best Individually Wrapped Face Wipes Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes (20-Count, Pack of 1) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These Ursa Major face wipes are made of bamboo, and feature aloe vera for lightweight, non-greasy hydration; green tea for its purifying and refreshing benefits; and willow bark, of which salicylic acid is a derivative. The built-in exfoliating complex helps your skin feel smoother and look clearer while simultaneously helping to clear your pores of acne-causing dead skin and oil. These wipes are almost more akin to exfoliating peel pads than traditional makeup-removing wipes, and they can be used pre-shaving to reduce the risk of bumps and ingrowns, too (or on your chest and arms to treat body breakouts). Because they’re individually packaged, they’re especially ideal for on-the-go use; store a few in your go-to gym bag and toiletry kit. According to one Amazon reviewer: “I primarily use these right after workout, a great way to get your face clean and prevent breakouts. It has all the right ingredients for a clear and healthy skin. It is also easy to pack in your gym bag. Highly recommend.”

05 Best Eco-Conscious Face Wipes Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes (30-Count, Pack of 1) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with naturally derived and organic ingredients, these face wipes are formulated with grapefruit oil to gently clean pores and argan oil to condition and repair damaged skin. Aloe vera and cucumber extract are also included for their skin-soothing benefits. But these facial towelettes aren't just good for your skin — Josie Maran's Bear Naked Wipes are also good for the planet. The brand donates a portion of the proceeds from sales to the NRDC's Polar Bear SOS initiative, which aims to protect polar bears from the growing threat of extinction. And that's not all — they're also biodegradable, so these are the rare facial wipes that you can feel good about purchasing. According to one Amazon reviewer: “These wipes are wonderful!! They smell amazing, don't dry out your face, and take off makeup really well. I also love that a portion of the proceeds go to supporting the Polar Bear cause.”

06 You May Also Like: 3 Packs Of Grapefruit-Scented Face Wipes Burt’s Bees Pink Grapefruit Facial Cleansing Towelettes (30-Count, Pack of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Burt's Bees Pink Grapefruit Facial Cleansing Towelettes come in a pack of three, so you'll have enough to store at home, in your gym bag, and even at your desk. The formula contains pink grapefruit seed oil, which serves as a natural astringent (and adds a refreshing scent) to cut through oil and constrict pores, as well as moisturizing glycerin and several other antioxidant-rich fruit extracts. According to one Amazon reviewer: “I’ve always bought this product in stores and had no idea how much you could save from just buying on amazon! This is perfect for my skin because I usually breakout when I use any scented on my face but I had no issues. Wipes off dirt/oil easily. I recommend it.”