By Marissa DeSantis
Elite Daily/Amazon
Even the most dedicated to their skin care routines turn to a makeup wipe from time to time. And while those with non-reactive skin types can reach for just about any type of wipe to remove makeup, the best face wipes for acne-prone skin are a bit harder to come by. But once you know what to look for, you'll find that there are still plenty of options out there.
Like with face wash, oily and acne-prone skin types want to look for specific ingredients in their face wipes that can help prevent breakouts and reduce oil production. Salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid, is a common acne-fighting ingredient that works to exfoliate skin and cut through the oil that clogs pores. Salicylic acid is also anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, so it helps eliminate acne-causing bacteria — though because it's on the gentler side, it's less likely to leave your face red and irritated. Astringents, like witch hazel and grapefruit extract, are other helpful ingredients, as they work to reduce the visibility of congested, enlarged pores by causing the tissue to constrict. They can also help reduce the appearance of shiny skin, as can the ingredient zinc, which regulates sebum production.
Of course, it's important to stress that using face wipes alone shouldn't become a nightly habit. While face wipes certainly help get rid of makeup, they're not as effective as washing your face with a cleanser for oily and acne-prone skin types; more accurately, they just push everything around. Plus, if you're not completely removing all of the makeup and grime that builds up on your skin throughout the day, it can cause even more breakouts in the long run.
Ahead, you'll find five of the best face wipes for acne-prone skin that are perfect for traveling, a post-gym refresh, or even those occasional lazy nights when washing your face seems like a monumental task.