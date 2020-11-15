If you’re a believer in dry shampoo, you've probably already realized that replenishing your collection with fancy, $30+ bottles isn't exactly a sustainable habit. Luckily, drugstore brands make some of the best dry shampoos out there. Like their premium counterparts, the best drugstore dry shampoos sop up oil at your roots and scalp, preserve your style, and inject your hair with some sexy texture and volume — all without making a dent in your wallet, since they all cost less than $15.

On the downside, most budget dry shampoos tend to deposit some amount of white residue onto your hair. To avoid that, shake the can vigorously, hold it as far away from your head as your wingspan will allow, then massage the spray into your scalp as though it were actual shampoo. If there’s any remaining residue, you can run over it with a boar bristle brush until it’s fully absorbed.

In a hurry? Here are the best drugstore dry shampoos:

1. The Overall Best: Batiste Dry Shampoo

2. Best For Dry Hair: OGX Refresh & Revitalize Argan Oil Of Morocco Dry Shampoo

3. Best For Oily Hair: OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

4. Best For Sensitive Scalps: Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Dry Shampoo

5. Best For Texture & Volume: SexyHair Big Dry Shampoo

6. Best Two-Pack: Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo (2-Pack)

7. Best Powder: ACURE Dry Shampoo

8. Best Light Scent: Batiste Dry Shampoo, Bare Fragrance

9. Best Indie Brand: Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo

10. Best Splurge: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

The 10 best drugstore dry shampoos featured below are all available on Amazon, so you don’t even need to leave your house to buy them (let alone your bed). Scroll on to shop them now.

01 The Overall Best Batiste Dry Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon Batiste's cult-classic dry shampoo does everything a good dry shampoo should: It doesn’t feel sticky or wet, it gives your hair some body, and it makes your hair feel as clean and soft as if you’d shampooed it. Any white residue brushes away pretty quickly, too. You can’t go wrong with the Original formula, which has a clean, slightly floral scent. But if you want to switch it up a little, try one of the brand’s many fragrances (like Cherry, Tropical, or Neon, an intriguing synesthetic experiment), or a pigmented version to match your hair color. Rave review: “My “go-to” dry shampoo. Batiste is the BEST! [...] The scent is light and lovely. A clean fragrance without any traditional notes of “baby powder”. It does spray out as white, unlike their other options for brunettes, etc., but is easy to brush into your hair for an ultimate refresh that offers a bonus of extra volume. It is a safety blanket product for me, all other brands and varieties out there try—but can’t come close to Batiste brand dry shampoo.”

02 Best For Dry Hair OGX Refresh & Revitalize Argan Oil Of Morocco Dry Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your hair is dry or dehydrated, spraying dry shampoo on it can be about as appealing as dry-swallowing a large pill. This OGX dry shampoo is as close to a metaphorical gulp of water as you can get with a dry shampoo, thanks to the addition of nourishing argan oil. Reviewers confirm this doesn’t make their hair feel brittle, and since the spray is on the lighter side, it won’t weigh down thin or fine hair. There’s a coconut oil version too, which delivers the same moisturizing properties but has a more tropical scent. Rave review: “Naturally, my hair is very "straw" like and dry, but the roots get super greasy super fast and it makes my hair look so flat, so I decided to try this dry shampoo. *IT WORKED LIKE MAGIC*!! :) It not only smelled like a TROPICAL PARADISE, but it made my hair soooo silky and soft and smooth and it looked like I had just gotten out of the shower and styled my hair.... it smelled like it too!”

03 Best For Oily Hair OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon For hair that’s naturally oily, a few spritzes of dry shampoo may be a daily necessity — which makes the under-$10 price tag on this OGX dry shampoo pretty appealing (honestly, you can go ahead and buy two bottles right now). Also appealing: It’s formulated with activated charcoal and kaolin clay, some of the absolute best ingredients for drawing out impurities and balancing excess oil production in your scalp and hair. Coconut extract infuses your hair with the good kind of moisture, so your hair will be left feeling soft and dry, not heavy or brittle. Rave review: “I wash my hair 2 times a week so my hair can get pretty oily and dirty during the week. This stuff is powerful. Charcoal is magical. I don’t know what it is but i see now why it’s used it in so many different cleaning products. I highly recommend this if you are looking for just a good dry shampoo that will make you feel like you are getting a good midweek deep clean detox.”

04 Best For Sensitive Scalps Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Dry Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dry shampoos can be a little intimidating for people with sensitive skin, but this one from Aveeno is very gentle. The formula contains colloidal oatmeal, rose water, and chamomile, which all work to soothe itchy, irritated scalps while refreshing oily hair. (One Amazon reviewer even said it was gentle enough to use when they developed shingles on their scalp.) And the mist is fine enough that it doesn’t leave behind any sticky, irritating buildup, so you can use it everyday until your next bonafide hair wash. Rave review: “I'm allergic to just about every hair care product there is. [...] this stuff is fantastic! Does a wonderful job on my hair and makes it look great for those daily Zoom meetings at work. Smells really nice without being overpowering or allergenic to my nose and lungs. Absolutely no itching or rashes. Easy and quick - takes only a few seconds to use if I'm in a hurry. Hair has body and looks beautiful and natural. Couldn't be more pleased with this product!”

05 Best For Texture & Volume SexyHair Big Dry Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon A drugstore classic, SexyHair Big Dry Shampoo gives your hair a matte, piece-y finish and tons of volume, just like a texturizing spray would. But unlike a texturizer, it’ll absorb all the oil and sweat in your roots — so your hair will look like it’s on its third consecutive no-wash day, but it won’t feel like it. (Or smell like it.) Useful if you’re styling it in a way that requires some hold, or if you just like the bedhead thing. This small, 1-ounce bottle costs less than $10, but you can graduate to the more expensive 3.4-ounce size (available on the same page) when you fall in love with it. Rave review: “This is equal parts dry shampoo and volumizing product - it's going to give your hair a good amount of grip to both absorb oil and keep your hair from being flat. It can build up in your hair so I tend to only use it every other day unless I'm really trying to stretch my blowout, but that's always enough to keep my hair looking fresh. I'll also spray it in my ends occasionally to give them some texture.”

06 Best 2-Pack Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon All dry shampoos basically double as volumizers, but this two-pack from Dove is formulated specifically to give limp, flat hair some Dolly-worthy body and lift. The one linked here is an updated version of Dove’s original, fan-favorite dry shampoo, and some reviewers say this works better: They claim it leaves behind less white residue than the original formula, and it makes your hair feel super soft. It bears the same scent as a bar of classic Dove soap, albeit more concentrated, so there’s that comforting, nostalgic factor, too. A pack of two will set you back just under $10, so you can’t beat the price. Rave review: “I love this product! No powdery substance. It smells wonderful and my hair is so fluffy. Just like I washed and blew it dry today!”

07 Best Powder ACURE Dry Shampoo Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you prefer to avoid the chemical propellants found in aerosol cans, then a dry shampoo powder, like this one from ACURE, is an excellent alternative. It’s made with 100% naturally derived ingredients, like corn starch, arrowroot powder, and kaolin clay for their oil-absorbing properties, as well as rosemary and mint oils to revive and refresh itchy scalps. Even better? It’s certified organic by the USDA. For best results, squeeze a puff either into your palms or directly onto your roots, and massage the product through your scalp until it’s fully absorbed. Rave review: “Hands down the absolute BEST working dry shampoo I have ever used. [...] My goal was to go from washing my hair daily to every other day with a dry shampoo in between but this product was like NOPE, here's an extra 3-4 days without washing and perfectly voluminous fresh smelling hair every morning. Customer for life over here, thank you for creating a natural and highly effective product, Acure!”

08 Best Light Scent Batiste Dry Shampoo, Bare Fragrance Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you love how the OG Batiste dry shampoo performs, but aren’t a fan of its scent (admittedly, it can be too strong for some), consider picking up the brand’s Bare Fragrance. The scent is similar to the original — floral, powdery, and fresh — but with the volume dialed down to two or three, versus the original’s 11. Otherwise, you can expect the all the volumizing, texturizing, and purifying goodness you’d expect of the cult-favorite dry shampoo. Rave review: “I love the smell of this dry shampoo. It's very natural and not overwhelming. [...] It makes my hair look like I just washed it and it makes styling and curling it seamless.”

09 Best Indie Brand Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo Amazon $12 See On Amazon Amazon’s digital drugstore aisles are a treasure trove of under-the-radar indie brands like Eva NYC, a Brooklyn-based brand that turns out some incredible cruelty-free hair care products (with super-cute recyclable packaging, to boot). This Invisible Dry Shampoo is quickly gaining cult status among discerning shoppers, thanks to its delicious fruity scent, ultra-lightweight feel, and overall performance that rivals products double the price. The formula is infused with vitamin C, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and argan oil, so it’ll actively strengthen, protect, and nourish your hair as it cleanses, too. Rave review: “I found my new holy grail dry shampoo, AND it's so much less $$$! I am on my second can of Eva NYC and I am obsessed. [...] It actually makes my hair fluffy! Like, soft and bouncy, not kinda stiff. And the scent! It's amazing! Probably the best dry shampoo smell of all I've tried.”