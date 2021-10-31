The 45 Most Clever Beauty & Grooming Products Under $10

Whether you’re getting ready for a job interview, date, or night with friends, you want to look your best. But it seems like the best beauty and grooming products cost an arm and a leg. Luckily, Amazon is home to plenty of high-quality products and tools that make you look put together without breaking the bank. Here are the 45 most clever beauty and grooming products under $10.

Each of these products solves a common beauty problem you may face. At the top of the list is a tiny spatula, designed to help you get concealer, lotion, or other liquid products out of bottles of any size. It ensures you never throw away the perfectly good product that’s just stuck at the bottom of the bottle. I’ve also included a comb with built-in razors that make it possible to trim your hair safely at home. These tools are affordable and make it easy to look put together.

You’ll find included traditional makeup that is highly rated and reviewed on this list, such as a cult-favorite mascara with more than 200,000 reviews, tinted lip balm that is packed with moisture, and a huge, $10 eyeshadow palette that has 40 highly pigmented colors from which to choose.

There’s no reason to spend a ton of money on your grooming products when you can snag these favorites for a fraction of the price.

01 The Flexible Spatula To Get Every Drop Of Product Every drop Beauty Spatula (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Stop throwing out your moisturizer, foundation, or eye cream when you know there’s still some left at the bottom. This flexible spatula is designed to save you money in this exact scenario. It fits into any bottle or container, no matter how narrow the opening, so you can get every last drop. It's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and comes in money-saving packs of two.

02 These Makeup Sponges With 65,000 Reviews BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Blend your makeup for a flawless finish with this budget-friendly pack of makeup sponges that are Amazon’s #1 bestseller. They’ve earned more than 65,000 reviews because of how versatile and easy they are to use. The teardrop sponges feature a precision tip for hard-to-reach spots, a rounded side for cheeks and neck, and a flat bottom for your chin and forehead. The non-latex sponges are soft and can be used with all kinds of foundation, BB cream, powder, and concealer.

03 This Misting Spray Bottle For Taming Fly Aways Beautify Beauties Hair Spray Bottle Amazon $10 See On Amazon This small spray bottle is so versatile, with many reviewers saying they use it for hair and skincare, and for $10 — it’s a deal. The bottle has a continuous, ultra-fine mist that’s perfect for refreshing your skin or spraying down flyaways. The airless, transparent bottle is leakproof, sealed, and easy to use until the last drop is gone. It’s earned more than 56,000 reviews and comes in three sizes.

04 An Organic Lip Balm Set For Dry Lips Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balm Set (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This organic lip balm set is perfect for anyone with dry lips. The six-pack comes with a variety of flavors including mint, citrus, vanilla, and coconut. Each lip balm is individually wrapped so you can keep one in your purse, one at your desk, and one on your bedside table. These hypoallergenic balms are certified organic, 100% natural, and free of harmful chemicals — and it’s less than $10.

05 An Overnight Face Mask Made With Green Tea Bliss Green Tea Wonder Clarifying Overnight Gel Mask with Azelaic Acid (1.7 Oz) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This green tea wonder mask works while you sleep to clear your skin and tighten pores. It’s made with fermented green tea oil, which has antioxidants that help your skin bounce back. A smooth, thin layer of the mask can be applied before bed and left on all night. The manufacturer notes that this mask, made with azelaic acid, is designed for combination/oily skin.

06 This Pack Of Sheet Masks For All Skin Woes BALLONBLANC Therapy Relaxing Self Care Face Facial Mask Sheet Set (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon No matter what your skin concern is, or what is your desired skincare outcome, there’s a sheet mask in this pack of six that will get the job done while making you feel like you took a trip to the spa. From avocado to honey, each of the infused beauty masks contains specific ingredients that are designed to add hydration, curb acne, brighten your complexion, and more. Best of all? This pack is only $8.

07 The Silicone Brush For Applying Face Masks Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon This $4 find is more than worth it. Now you can apply your favorite face mask evenly with one of these silicone face mask brushes. The applicator tools are soft and hygienic and can be used for facial masks, peels, serums, or other skincare products. This pack comes with two wand brushes. Wash between uses with hot water to keep your brushes looking newer for longer.

08 This Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a soothing scalp massage like the one you get at that expensive salon with this shampoo brush. The silicone bristles are soft and loosen product buildup while deep-cleaning your scalp. Plus you’ll love how it feels. For less than $8, you can give yourself a massage while easing any scalp itchiness and promoting blood circulation — which can encourage hair growth. You can use it on wet or dry hair, as well as short, long, thick, or thin hair.

09 These Makeup-Removing Pads For $7 Odoxia Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (15-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These reusable bamboo cotton rounds are a win-win: good for your skin and your wallet. They’re made from highly absorbent and soft bamboo velour. Use these rounds as a replacement for disposable cotton that you’d usually use to remove makeup, nail polish, or apply toner. Just toss used facial pads into the included mesh laundry bag and machine wash to use them again and again. They've earned more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

10 An Oil-Absorbing Face Roller That’s Gone Viral REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to keep your makeup looking flawless all day long, this low-price oil-absorbing face roller is for you. The roller is made of volcanic stone, which soaks up oil without messing with your makeup. Roll it on your face to eliminate shine. It works similarly to blotting paper, however, it’s less wasteful since it can be reused. Just wash the stone with a gentle cleanser and air dry before putting the lid back on. Keep it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups or while traveling. Many reviewers credited TikTok for introducing them to this revolutionary, yet reasonably priced product. “This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!”

11 The Exfoliating Brush That Prevents Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Before you shave or wax, be sure to protect your skin from razor bumps or ingrown hairs by exfoliating. This brush eliminates dead skin and anything that may get irritated while you shave — not to mention it makes your skin silky smooth. It’s safe to use on your face, armpits, legs, neck, and bikini line. Your skin will thank you, and at this price, so will your wallet.

12 A Face Toner That’s Made With Nourishing Ingredients THAYERS Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula (12 Oz) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can cleanse and tone your skin without stripping it of necessary moisture with this 12-ounce bottle of witch hazel. The alcohol-free toner is made with aloe vera to soothe skin and restore hydration. It's also packed with vitamin C, so your skin will feel rejuvenated. Plus, it has a subtle coconut water scent that's super soothing — just ask one of its 14,000 reviewers.

13 This Teeth-Whitening Powder That’s Made With Charcoal Aotto Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get a brighter smile with this activated charcoal teeth-whitening power and bamboo toothbrush. The winning combination is gentle on your teeth and gums, but tough on stains like coffee, wine, tobacco, or cigarettes. The vegan formula is free of chemicals like fluoride and is instead made with activated charcoal and calcium carbonate that naturally whiten your teeth, freshen your breathe, and strengthen your enamel.

14 The Glass Nail File That’s Better For Nails Werony Glass Nail File Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your nails healthy by using a tempered glass nail file — like this $9 pick. It keeps your nails strong by preventing splitting or breakage. The file is made with tempered glass that is lead-free and features a velvet smooth surface for buffing. The unique shape of the file also helps to achieve a professional-like manicure, at home.

15 This $7 Dual-Sided Facial Scrubber I DEW CARE Pawfect Face Scrubber Amazon $7 See On Amazon This three-in-one facial scrubber deep cleans pores, exfoliates dead skin, and massages your face — all for $7. The small, portable tool features silicone bristles and is double-sided. It’s safe to use on all types of skin, plus it has an adorable four-legged character on the brush.

16 These Lip Brushes For Exfoliating Youkool Lip Brush Tool (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Exfoliate your lips and leave them feeling smooth and soft with this silicone lip brush. This set includes two, double-sided exfoliating brushes that are gentle and easy to clean. The BPA-free brushes help stimulate circulation and are great to use alongside lip oils or balms.

17 The Foam Cleanser That Feels Like Marshmallow NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you like your cleanser but would like it even more if it came in a foam consistency, this little foam cleanser maker is about to create magic for you. Add just a drop of your gel, powder, or liquid cleanser to it, fill it with water, give it a few pumps, and it creates an entire bottle's worth of marshmallow-like foam.

18 These Eyebrow Razors That Remove Unwanted Hair Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These eyebrow razors come in packs of 12 and can be used to remove tiny hairs on your face. They’re disposable and have a small enough razor to easily trim eyebrows or remove peach fuzz from the face or neck. They have a stainless steel safety cover attached to each blade to protect you from cutting yourself.

19 This Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil That’s $5 Bodermincer Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $5 See On Amazon Create perfectly shaped eyebrows with this crowd-favorite eyebrow pencil that has earned more than 10,000 reviews. On one end is a waterproof tip pencil for you to shape and fill in your brows, while the other end has an eyebrow spoolie brush for blending and creating natural-looking brows. It’s available in five colors in a variety of pack sizes.

20 A Foaming Bath Soap With Epsom Salt Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt (34 Oz) Amazon $5 See On Amazon This foaming bath soap is made with Epsom salt and lavender to soothe your muscles and calm your mind. It has more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. Just add it to warm water for a relaxing bath that will moisturize your skin and help you sleep better, according to the manufacturer.

21 The $10 Gel Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold Aliver Gold Eye Mask Power Crystal Gel Collagen Masks (25-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Shoppers love these gel collagen eye masks that treat puffiness and dark circles and keep your skin looking refreshed without breaking the bank. The secret is premium ingredients like wheat germ oil, vitamin B5, and 24 karat gold flakes. These dermatologist-tested masks are the best way to wind down after a long day while pampering your skin.

22 This Lip Balm That Adds Color And Moisture Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add a touch of color and a whole lot of moisture to your lips with this guilt-free tinted lip balm. The $9 balm comes in eight colors (which are sheer but buildable) and is made without parabens, silicones, or petrolatum — so it’s good for your wallet and your lips. It’s made with nourishing avocado, acai, and pomegranate oils to lock in moisture for up to six hours.

23 A Two-Pack Of Quick-Drying Hair Towels M-bestl Hair Drying Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These quick-absorbing hair towels are perfect for drying your hair without having to balance a heavy towel on your head. These smaller towels are designed to tie into a turban on your head as you step out of the shower. The microfiber material is super soft and dries hair 10 times faster than an ordinary towel, according to the manufacturer. It’s available in packs of two and in 10 different colors. One of the 10,000 reviewers noted, “These are the absolute BEST if you have long thick hair.”

24 This Concealer That Erases Dark Circles Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Concealer is a great weapon for combatting dark circles, especially if you didn’t get enough beauty rest. This Maybelline concealer gets high marks from reviewers for its moisturizing, yet grease-less formula and the fact that it has a built-in applicator for complete convenience. It comes in 18 shades and boasts more than 114,000 reviews.

25 A Whipped Body Cream That Smells Like Dessert Cake Beauty Shea Butter Body Cream (7 Oz) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you have dry or rough skin, this intensely hydrating oat milk body cream was made for you. Feed your skin with shea butter, marshmallow root extract, and coconut oil that come in delicious scents like milk made, deserted island, and heavy cream. One five-star review noted, “The smell is so delightfully sweet that you almost want to eat it.” The whipped texture is rich, fluffy, and weightless.

26 The Matte Lipstick Set That Stays On All Day BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Set (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This matte lipstick set is loved by reviewers for how budget-friendly and long-lasting it is. It has a matte finish and comes in six bold colors. The formula is lightweight and infused with natural beeswax and vitamin E to nourish your lips. It’s waterproof and stays on all day. One reviewer noted, “I am already back to buy another set, The colors are exactly what you see and the matte finish is amazing, it looks thick without feeling thick.”

27 A Soft Headband That Looks Like Panda Ears Huachi Headband Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of a cute headband to actually make you look forward to washing your face. This panda headband is made of 100% cotton that’s absorbent and won’t tug or damage your hair. The elastic band hidden under the fabric makes it suitable for pretty much every head size. Whether you’re washing your face, working out, or applying makeup, this adorable headband will come in handy. Plus, it’s only $10.

28 These Satin Pillowcases That Reduce Hair Frizz Amazon Basics Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These pillowcases can help eliminate unwanted frizz and flyaways overnight, thanks to the smooth satin material that doesn’t absorb much moisture. The envelope closure keeps your pillow from sliding out, and they’re available in seven colors, as well as two sizes to match your bed. These pillowcases give you the luxurious feel of silk without the expensive price tag.

29 This Cult-Favorite Mascara That’s Only $5 essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get the same look as wearing false lashes without the cost or the hassle of application thanks to this cult-favorite mascara. The wand separates and defines each lash to make your eyes pop. It comes with a conic shape brush that pumps up the volume and length without clumping. It lasts all day and costs the same as your Starbucks order. This pick has earned more than 200,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

30 These Faux Lashes That Look Natural KISS Products So Wispy Lashes (5 Pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Everyone loves long lashes, but not all faux lashes are created equally. This kit gives you natural-looking lashes instantly. It comes with five pairs of natural hair lashes that are soft and lightweight. This style features extra-fine fibers that are layered in a criss-cross and flare out slightly. These lashes add volume, curl, and fullness to turn heads wherever the day takes you.

31 The Grooming Kit That Has Everything You Need For $10 ZIZZON Professional Nail Care kit Manicure Grooming Set with Travel Case Amazon $10 See On Amazon This affordable manicure grooming set has everything you need to give yourself a DIY manicure and pedicure on a budget. It comes with 12 tools, including three sets of clippers, scissors, a cuticle trimmer, tweezers, and a nail file. The small carrying case holds all the tools and makes traveling easy. The durable tools are made of steel.

32 A Hair-Cutting Comb For At-Home Trims BANGMENG Hair Cutter Comb Amazon $7 See On Amazon This hair-cutting comb is fitted with a small razor that allows you to slice away dead ends or thin out your unmanageable hair. The steel brush with double-edge razors is perfect for grooming pets or trimming your bangs at home between salon visits. It features a safety shield that protects your skin. Change out the blade once it gets dull — this pack comes with five replacements.

33 An Eyebrow Grooming Kit With A Portable Case Mayki Eyebrow Tweezers Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Groom your brows without visiting a salon with this comprehensive brow grooming kit, which comes with four different types of tweezers, scissors, and an eyebrow spoolie brush. The rust-resistant stainless steel tools arrive in a secure travel case for storage and portability — it’s about the size of an iPhone X. These precision tools have more than 4,500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

34 The Nail Polish That Dries In 40 Seconds Wet n Wild Fast Dry AF Nail Color Amazon $3 See On Amazon Getting a manicure every two weeks adds up, but it can be hard to find a polish that competes with salon-quality brands. This fast-drying nail polish is made to give you a professional-looking, opaque manicure that’s dry in 40 seconds. It comes in 18 fun shades and has a flat brush and ergonomic cap that makes polishing (even with your non-dominate hand) a breeze. At just $3 — you may want to stock up.

35 This Body Scrub With Sugar And Coconut SheaMoisture Illuminating Hand and Body Scrub Amazon $9 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dull skin, thanks to this hand and body illuminating scrub. It’s made with coconut oil, hibiscus flower, sugar, and shea butter to naturally exfoliate your skin. It gently removes dead skin and moisturizes it all at once. You’ll notice smoother, more radiant skin after one use, according to one reviewer. Best of all? It’s only $9.

36 A Bar Of Soap Made With Dead Sea Mud O Naturals Dead Sea Mud & Clay Soap (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It may seem counterintuitive to clean yourself with mud, but this soap is made with mud from the Dead Sea that’s packed with minerals that exfoliate, detox, and revive skin. The soap bar is also made with French green clay, which absorbs excess oil and deep cleans your pores, clearing acne quickly. Not only will your skin be clearer, but it will also feel soft, smooth, and look brighter. This vegan soap is a big fit with reviewers, earning a 4.4-star rating, for its low price.

37 These Peel Masks That Make Your Feet Soft Warartisan Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Give your feet some major TLC with these foot peel masks. Just slip your feet into the masks, which are designed to fit like socks, and let the natural botanical extracts do their thing. The mask is made with lavender, rose, and aloe to slough away dead skin and calluses while restoring your skin. This pain-free process will give you the confidence and comfort to go barefoot — without breaking the bank.

38 This 40-Color Eye Shadow Palette For $10 Prism Makeup Highly Pigmented Eye Makeup Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon Looking for a bold eye color that won’t cost a fortune? This 40-color eyeshadow palette is for you. The fine texture of the soft, velvety powder makes it easy to apply and blend multiple colors together. This palette features nudes, shimmery shades, and deeper colors for a smoky eye.

39 A Gentle Makeup Remover Made With Aloe Cetaphil Gentle Waterproof Makeup Remover (6 Oz) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Remove all of your makeup at the end of the day with ease thanks to this gentle makeup remover that’s only $8. The soothing formula is made with aloe vera, ginseng, and green tea to remove waterproof makeup without irritation. The same formula is also available in wipes.

40 The 12-Pack Of Soft Brushes For Eye Makeup MSQ Eye Makeup Brushes (12-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon The first step to a killer eye makeup look is quality makeup brushes like this 12-pack. They’re made with real wood handles and synthetic, soft hairs. This pack includes blending brushes, eyeshadow brushes of various sizes, and a liner brush. The slender brushes are easy to hold and clean so you can use them for years to come.

41 This 2-In-1 Blush And Lip Tint Tube Under $10 Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon Save money with this multipurpose makeup stick. The lightweight formula can be used to add color to your cheeks or lips — effectively replacing your blush and lipstick with one product. It is made with ingredients your skin will love like aloe, ginseng, and chamomile. It’s available in six lightweight shades that provide buildable color.

42 The Exfoliating Brushes For Cleaning Your Skin Beomeen Facial Cleansing Brush (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Clean your way to clearer skin with this pack of four facial exfoliating brushes. The soft, small bristles reduce acne, exfoliate dead skin, and remove blackheads. The handle of the brush is comfortable in your hand and features an antiskid grip. It also comes with lids that protect the brush from bacteria and dust while it’s not in use.

43 A Vitamin-Packed Facial Serum For Smooth Skin Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Serum Amazon $7 See On Amazon This $7 vitamin C face serum is packed with vitamins and botanicals to give you glowing skin for less than you think. The serum is made with Vitamins C and E, as well as hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and jojoba oil. This paraben-free serum makes your skin brighter, smoother, and eases puffiness. One of the nearly 17,000 reviews noted, “Having used various other serums before, this is by far the best serum. Absorption is quite quick with no oily look, there is a visible difference after using the product for a week.”

44 This Body Oil With More Than 100,000 Reviews Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon People pay thousands of dollars to treat scars and stretch marks, but this crowd-favorite body oil (with more than 100,000 reviews) does the trick for so much less. It’s made with natural oils, including chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils, plus vitamin A, which is clinically proven to repair damaged skin. It can help with scars from surgery, injury, acne, C-sections, and pregnancy and can also help to even out your skin tone. According to many reviewers, one bottle lasts several months.