The 3 Best Sheets For Tempur-Pedic Beds
Having a high-quality mattress is a must for good sleep hygiene, and at the top of the list is Tempur-Pedic. But, in order to get the most out of your investment, you'll want to pick out the right set of sheets. Since a standard Tempur-Pedic mattress is 12 inches thick and made of supportive memory foam, the best sheets for Tempur-Pedic mattresses will be made of cooling or lightweight fabrics to prevent overheating (which can be more common on a foam mattress).
What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Sheets For Tempur-Pedic Beds
By far your most important decision will be the kind of material you prefer to sleep under; here’s what to know about your options:
- Microfiber: Supremely soft and lightweight, microfiber offers a drapey feel (think: not crisp sheets), and it tends to ring up at a wallet-friendly price. Note, however, that it tends to retain heat. If you sleep cool, this shouldn’t be a concern, but if you run warm at night, look elsewhere.
- Cotton: Famous for its breathability, this natural material provides lots of ventilation. A sateen weave will offer a good bit of weight, which enhances durability.
- Bamboo: Hot sleeper? Bamboo-derived materials are naturally-temperature regulating and breathable, which can be helpful on Tempur-Pedic beds (which may retain body heat). Bamboo can be pricey, so look for a blend if you want to stay within a certain budget.
Another popular option is to go with the Tempur-Pedic brand name sheets, which are made of a soft, 100% cotton that's breathable and will fit your mattress nicely. But, given that these tend to run more than $100 — and are not always available in a wide range of colors and sizes — many Tempur-Pedic owners opt to purchase a set of sheets from another brand. Keep in mind as you shop: Any deep-pocket sheets you go with should be at least 16 inches thick to accommodate your mattress without slipping off — and even deeper if you are sleeping with a mattress topper.
Not sure which sheets to get? Here are some of the most comfortable sheets for Tempur-Pedic mattresses to help you narrow things down.
