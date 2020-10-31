Having a high-quality mattress is a must for good sleep hygiene, and at the top of the list is Tempur-Pedic. But, in order to get the most out of your investment, you'll want to pick out the right set of sheets. Since a standard Tempur-Pedic mattress is 12 inches thick and made of supportive memory foam, the best sheets for Tempur-Pedic mattresses will be made of cooling or lightweight fabrics to prevent overheating (which can be more common on a foam mattress).

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Sheets For Tempur-Pedic Beds

By far your most important decision will be the kind of material you prefer to sleep under; here’s what to know about your options:

Supremely soft and lightweight, microfiber offers a drapey feel (think: not crisp sheets), and it tends to ring up at a wallet-friendly price. Note, however, that it tends to retain heat. If you sleep cool, this shouldn’t be a concern, but if you run warm at night, look elsewhere. Cotton: Famous for its breathability, this natural material provides lots of ventilation. A sateen weave will offer a good bit of weight, which enhances durability.

Famous for its breathability, this natural material provides lots of ventilation. A sateen weave will offer a good bit of weight, which enhances durability. Bamboo: Hot sleeper? Bamboo-derived materials are naturally-temperature regulating and breathable, which can be helpful on Tempur-Pedic beds (which may retain body heat). Bamboo can be pricey, so look for a blend if you want to stay within a certain budget.

Another popular option is to go with the Tempur-Pedic brand name sheets, which are made of a soft, 100% cotton that's breathable and will fit your mattress nicely. But, given that these tend to run more than $100 — and are not always available in a wide range of colors and sizes — many Tempur-Pedic owners opt to purchase a set of sheets from another brand. Keep in mind as you shop: Any deep-pocket sheets you go with should be at least 16 inches thick to accommodate your mattress without slipping off — and even deeper if you are sleeping with a mattress topper.

Not sure which sheets to get? Here are some of the most comfortable sheets for Tempur-Pedic mattresses to help you narrow things down.

Shop The Best Sheets For Tempur-Pedic Beds

01 The Best Microfiber Sheets Southshore Fine Linens Extra Deep-Pocket Sheet Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon When it comes to comfort and budget-mindedness, these brushed microfiber sheets are a great deal. Microfiber is incredibly soft and offers a drapey, silky feel feel. Plus, these sheets are hypoallergenic, so you don't have to worry about irritants like dust mites while you sleep. The 21-inch pockets are deep, so you’ll have no trouble getting these on your mattress. Just note that microfiber tends to retain heat (unlike fabrics such as cotton), so this isn’t your best bet if you’re a hot sleeper. If you're picking up sheets for a full-size mattress or larger, you'll get four pillowcases with this set, while the twin and twin-XL sizes come with two pillowcases each. According to one reviewer: “It’s super soft and comfortable to sleep on and it’s finally large enough for my Tempur-Pedic mattress and foam layer! Definitely recommend!” Pocket Depth: 21-inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 18

02 The Best Bamboo Sheets (Great For Hot Sleepers) LuxClub Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only are these bamboo-derived rayon sheets extremely breathable and naturally temperature-regulating, but the manufacturer states the bamboo viscose used in this fabric blend is naturally antibacterial, too. Also blended with microfiber, this set features a fitted sheet with a generous 18-inch pocket, making it perfect for your Tempur-Pedic, even if you have a mattress topper. The twin and twin-XL sizes each come with two pillowcases, whereas the other sizes come with four pillowcases, in addition to a flat and fitted sheet. The set comes in the widest range of colors on the list, so you can match your bedding perfectly. According to one reviewer: “These sheets are amazing! [...] They are soft, silky, wrinkle free and cooling. We have a Tempur-pedic mattress and these sheets are deep enough to stay on and stay cool!” Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split

Available colors: 40+

03 The Best Cotton Sheets That Are Worth The Splurge California Design Den Luxury Cotton Sheets Amazon $120 See On Amazon If you're willing to shell out the money, these 100% cotton sateen sheets are worth the buy, and boast a 4.6-star overall rating from reviewers who love their durability. The 1,000-thread count sheets are smooth, crisp, and a good bit more weighty than microfiber, yet retain the breathability cotton is famous for, so these are an amazing choice if you’re in the market for ventilation. Suitable for mattresses up to 16 inches deep, the fitted sheet has a head and foot tag, so you always know which way to make the bed. The set includes two pillowcases, and — last but not least — everything is OEKO-TEX-certified to be free of any potentially harmful chemicals, making this a good pick for anyone with sensitivities. According to one reviewer: “Well worth the money! The high thread count gives a smooth and crisp feel, Andy the fitted sheet is deep pocket works very well with our Tempur-Pedic mattress. No struggling to get it on after washing! The sheets are a bit heavy but we have found them to be very comfortable even in our humid, tropic summer temperatures. I would definitely recommend these sheets. Although the price point is a bit higher than others, I have a feeling these sheets are going to last a lifetime.” Pocket Depth: 16-inches | Available sizes: Queen, King, California King, Split King | Available colors: 6