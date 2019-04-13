When waxing your bikini line with strips, there are a few things to know. First, you'll want to wait until your hair grows to at least 1/4 inch in length. This will make it easier for the wax to uproot your hair. Next, if you get a consistent period, you should avoid doing it around the time your cycle starts every month. That's when the skin and nerves in that area will be the most sensitive, and waxing will be the most painful. Lastly, if you're not ready to shell out money on a salon appointment, do the research and pick the very best at-home wax strips for your bikini line. A lot of wax strips out there don't do the job well and can cause a mess in the process.

What else should you know? If you're using wax strips that are pre-loaded with the wax, you can likely use them cold or heat them up with your hands. But if any of them call for you to put them in the microwave, be mindful of the temperature. Overly hot wax strips can cause burning or scarring on your skin. Also, if you have any sort of skin condition like eczema or psoriasis, go to a professional. Don't risk exacerbating your skin with at-home kits.

All this said, I've done a deep dive and perused the options. These are the best at-home wax strips for your bikini line.

01 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Veet Ready-to-Use Wax Strip Kit (40-Count, 2-Pack) Amazon $16.94 See On Amazon These popular wax strips by Veet are designed to be used on your legs and all over your body. But, because they're formulated with Shea butter, almond oil, and vitamin E, they're a great pick for areas of your body where the skin can be particularly sensitive or delicate (I'm looking at you bikini line). Even better, because you can use these cold, you won't have to worry about any burning or irritation on your skin after your done. They're also dermatologist-tested, so you can feel even safer using these along your bikini line. You'll get 40 strips in this pack (and it's a set of two boxes), which is plenty to do your bikini area multiple times over, and still have some left over if you want to tackle your legs or any other area of your body. According to one reviewer: "I've been using these for years on my legs and bikini area and I love them. I've tried other brands and nothing works like these. I have very dark thick body hair that grows fast and these are a godsend."

02 Cult-Favorite Wax Strips In A 2-Pack Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit (34 Count, 2-Pack) Amazon $9.98 See On Amazon For just $10, you'll get two packs with 34 strips that are pre-loaded with wax and come in three different sizes so you can get every inch of your bikini line. You won't need to apply any heat to these strips, so delicate and sensitive skin will be safe from any heat damage. The formula is also infused with Marula and coconut oils to leave your skin softer and moisturized after you wax. These double-sided strips can easily be cut to fit the shape of the area you're waxing, and you can even use the extra strips you get in this value pack to wax other parts of your body like your brows and upper lip. According to one reviewer: "It was absolutely brilliant for my bikini line and underarms- by far the best waxing and nearly painless! Will absolutely no longer be shaving those areas and only using this wax from now on!"

03 A Bikini Wax Strip Set With Aftercare Oil Parissa Wax Strips For Legs & Body (20-Count) Amazon $12.99 $11.67 See On Amazon Even though this set of 20 wax strips is a bit more expensive than other options on this list (especially when you factor in price per strip), it'll still get the job done. The formula is made with beeswax, tree resin, and castor oil, and doesn't need to be heated up (although some reviewers prefer to warm it). Even better, any residue left behind after you wax can be easily removed with oil. And, because this set comes with its own aftercare oil that has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, you'll have everything you need to soothe and clean your bikini line after you use it. According to one reviewer: "I started using the Parissa strips for the face a few months ago (loved them!) and just recently tried them for legs and bikini areas. I have been getting my bikini area waxed professionally for 25 years and am thrilled to find a product that rivals salon results! The strips are easy to use (warm them between your palms for a few seconds), mess-free, work really well and hurt far less than the professional job."

04 Affordable Wax Strips From A Leading Brand Nair Hair Remover Wax Ready-Strips (40-Count) Amazon $6 $5 See On Amazon This popular set of wax strips from Nair is one of the most affordable packs you’ll find, and comes from a leader in the hair removal space. These dermatologist-tested strips don’t require any warming or rubbing (though some reviewers like to heat them up with their hands before application), and come in a pack of 40, which is an incredible value compared to others on this list. And, while these are safe for your bikini line, you can also use them on other areas of your body, since they can be trimmed to size. According to one reviewer: “They're the perfect size for bikini waxing. Just heat them up between your hands, be patient, follow the instructions, and it works. It's really important that the hair is the right length - 1/2 inch works perfectly. Trim if needed.”

05 Body Wax Strips Designed For Sensitive Skin Nad's Body Wax Strips (28-Count) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These fragrance-free, hypoallergenic wax strips contain soothing honey and chamomile to adhere gently to sensitive skin, while picking up the hair on your bikini line. These strips are safe on your back, underarms, legs, arms, or bikini line, and are formulated with natural beeswax so they powerfully lift hair from your skin. This set of 28 strips also comes with four calming oil wipes which remove any residue and soothe your skin after use. According to one reviewer: “These are my fave wax strips ever. I have never found anything for my bikini area that works better for me so far. Great for my sensitive skin.”

06 A Wax Strip Kit That’s Easy To Customize VidaSleek Hair Removal Wax Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This all-in-one kit requires a bit more upfront work since the wax strips aren’t pre-loaded, but it comes with 10 ounces of hair removal wax that you first microwave for 1 minute to soften it to a honey consistency, then let cool until it’s safe to apply, and then apply in the direction of hair removal on your skin. Simply place the wax strip over the wax, smooth it out, and pull to remove hair. Formulated with avocado oil, this wax can remove thick and coarse hair while moisturizing your skin. And, as opposed to other pre-loaded strips where it can be harder to patch test your experience without using up some of your strip, this wax comes separate, so you can (and should) patch test it on a smaller portion of your skin before going in on your bikini line. This comes with 10 strips, two wooden spatulas, and two cleansing wipes. According to one reviewer: “Being a newbie to DIY bikini wax, I was a little nervous initially, but I'm very happy with the results. The product is great as are the instructions. I'll purchase again for sure and likely look at the other products BodyHonee makes.”

07 These Cloth Strips That Work With Your Wax Of Choice Clean + Easy Medium Cloth Strips for Hair Removal (100-Count) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You’ll have to purchase Clean + Easy’s roll-on wax separately to use these cloth strips (or use your wax of choice), but it can be a more economical choice than pre-loaded strips, all things considered. They also can be easier to cut to shape, since there’s no wax-free border around the edges. When used with their roll-on wax, these 5-inch strips are Clean + Easy’s medium size, better for areas like your bikini line, though you can cut them to your size of choice. You can also get their small strips, or their roll of cloth strips that you can cut to your desired length, as well. According to one reviewer: “Works really good with any good wax. Also you can cut it into desired shapes you want. I would recommend it.”

08 A 2-In-1 Bundle With A Combination Of Strips For Sensitive & Less Sensitive Skin Veet Leg & Body Wax Strip Kit (40-Count) & Veet Botanic Inspirations Sensitive Formula Wax Strip Kit (20-Count) Amazon $19 $17 See On Amazon If this is your first foray into at-home waxing, investing in a hair removal bundle that comes with a traditional formula and a formula for sensitive skin can be a smart idea. You’ll have a lot more leeway with which strips you go with, and it comes with enough strips that you can use the sensitive formula on areas of your body that need it, and the classic formula everywhere else. With Veet’s two-in-one bundle, you’ll get 60 strips, 40 regular wax strips and 20 sensitive skin wax strips to mix and match. And, for the money, it’s a really good value, since buying each separately would cost you a lot more. According to one reviewer: “This is by far the most effective waxing strips that I’ve ever used. Not only that it is easy to use, it also gives a good result. It saved me a lot of money by waxing myself. I recommend this product!”

09 These Wax Strips That Can Be Used All Over Your Body Voglily Wax Strips (40-Count) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pack of 40 wax strips comes with six finish wipes for cleaning up your work, and features wax made with a cruelty- and paraben-free formula rich in hydrating glycerin and olive oil. These strips can be trimmed down to the size you need, and are large enough that you can use them all over your body. They come in four different colors, each scented slightly different. That said, since they’re not fragrance-free, those with super sensitive skin beware! According to one reviewer: “I normally go to a salon for bikini waxing, but this time, I decided I would give this product a try. And, I love it! So easy to use and if you follow the directions, you will have the perfect results that you were looking for.”