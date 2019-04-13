The 10 Best At-Home Wax Strips For Your Bikini Line
When waxing your bikini line with strips, there are a few things to know. First, you'll want to wait until your hair grows to at least 1/4 inch in length. This will make it easier for the wax to uproot your hair. Next, if you get a consistent period, you should avoid doing it around the time your cycle starts every month. That's when the skin and nerves in that area will be the most sensitive, and waxing will be the most painful. Lastly, if you're not ready to shell out money on a salon appointment, do the research and pick the very best at-home wax strips for your bikini line. A lot of wax strips out there don't do the job well and can cause a mess in the process.
What else should you know? If you're using wax strips that are pre-loaded with the wax, you can likely use them cold or heat them up with your hands. But if any of them call for you to put them in the microwave, be mindful of the temperature. Overly hot wax strips can cause burning or scarring on your skin. Also, if you have any sort of skin condition like eczema or psoriasis, go to a professional. Don't risk exacerbating your skin with at-home kits.
All this said, I've done a deep dive and perused the options. These are the best at-home wax strips for your bikini line.