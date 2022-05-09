With so much of our lives spent online, it’s easy to sit comfortably behind our screens, making eco-friendly purchases and reposting environmental justice memes — but often, it’s difficult to know whether these smaller choices actually make a difference. Who among us hasn’t fallen prey to a viral social media post promising to plant a tree in exchange for a pet photo only to find, later on, that the company in question barely planted any trees at all? If you’re feeling discouraged by the state of the planet and overwhelmed by the prospect of what it might actually take to create significant change, you’re not alone. But what if one simple choice — watching a 15-minute video, for example — really could have a lasting impact?

Good news: It can — tentree, a sustainable and ethically manufactured clothing brand, is on a mission to make big change accessible to all. That started with their ongoing commitment to plant 10 trees (it’s in the name!) for every item purchased on their website. Now, they’re launching a new initiative to plant a tree for every view the brand’s educational video receives.

In the video, tentree co-founder and CEO Derrick Emsley speaks with documentarian and climate activist Jack Harries about how the brand approaches conscious reforestation. According to Emsley, planting trees is a crucial part of our global decarbonization strategy, and one of the most scalable ways to create a more sustainable future. When the right kinds of trees are planted in the right locations with the right amount of protection, he explains, they have an undeniably positive, restorative effect on the environment.

So how do we know these trees are actually getting planted? Unlike many purportedly eco-conscious brands, tentree is committed to transparency — which is why they developed a tech platform called veritree to monitor, verify, and track planting efforts. To date, the brand has planted a whopping 77,279,203 trees, which in turn has removed millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Doing Good, Looking Amazing

Now, let’s talk about those clothes — because if you’re going to help save the planet, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good while doing it. Crafted from some of the most sustainable materials around — think Tencel, organic cotton, hemp, and recycled polyester — tentree’s “Earth-First essentials” are kind to the planet, deliciously comfortable, and decidedly gorpcore-chic.

Made from recycled polyester, these cozy leggings are a closet staple you can feel good about stocking up on. They have two pockets built into the waistband — one at the back for your phone and a pocket for your keys at the front. They come in five colors.

These high-waisted bike shorts pair just as well with a sweatshirt as they do with a crop top. They have a 7-inch inseam and four pockets — two on the sides and two hidden in the waistband. The high-stretch fabric is made from recycled polyester and elastane.

Available in seven colors — from black to lime green — this stretchy, double-layered sports bra is made with recycled polyester and elastane. It has a scoop neck and racerback straps.

The Short Utility Jacket — the brand’s take on the chore coat trend — is made of organic cotton and hemp. It pairs perfectly with the high-waisted leggings, biker shorts, or slip dress for a look that’s perfect for anything from lunch to errands.

The ’90s-inspired Ambleside Cami Dress, constructed of 100% Tencel lyocell, works for just about any occasion, and comes in three colors.

The TreeFleece Crew sweatshirt is made with a blend of organic cotton, recycled polyester, and lyocell and — fun fact — uses on average 75% less water to make than any other sweatshirt in your closet.

If you’re in the mood for some eye-catching graphics, check out tentree’s limited-edition collaborations with National Geographic. This 100% organic cotton hoodie features an illustration of gray snapper and comes in autumn orange or steel blue.

To quote The Lorax, “unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better.” You can represent the titular Dr. Seuss character and stand up for the trees with this relaxed crewneck T-shirt that features an embroidered image of the Lorax.

Don’t Forget To Watch The Video