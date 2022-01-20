It’s hard to believe that in just a few weeks the Olympics will once again return to clogging up your TV waves again, but it’s true. The 2022 Winter Olympics begin live from Beijing on Feb. 4, and as a kickoff to the exciting show of athletic prowess, Ralph Lauren unveiled Team USA’s 2022 Opening Ceremony uniforms. After one look at what the team will be wearing, I think it might be time for a Miracle on Ice sequel because these looks are so ‘80s inspired.

For both the Olympic and Paralympic teams, Ralph Lauren was again tapped to design the red, white, and blue outfits, and the brand didn’t disappoint. The looks include two contrasting, insulated coats that are highly reminiscent of ‘80s windbreakers. They have a few flag patches and, of course, USA emblazoned across the front. They’re graphic and bold without falling into a logo-mania trap. To keep the Olympians as warm as can be in the near-freezing temperatures in Beijing in February, the windbreakers were made with a fabric that expands in the cold to create an extra layer of insulation to keep athletes warm and tasty. And when athletes need to cool down, it contracts for airy wear.

For the women’s looks, they will parade in on Feb. 4 in red boots and red, fleece leggings with navy stripes that hit over the knee. Their boots will match with a red body and blue laces. The men’s looks, on the other hand, are mostly white with hybrid pants instead of leggings. Both will have the same beanies and gloves for what I’m sure will be a very graphic entrance.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The most exciting part of these ‘fits, however, is that everything — from the oversized anorak, leggings, and fleeces to the gloves, socks, and boots — has been made from recycled polyester fabric that comes from used, plastic bottles. Even better, it’s all manufactured in the USA to top off the patriotic energy. A sustainable, locally made Olympic uniform? That’s just what 2022 ordered.

For the unveiling, Ralph Lauren tapped a few Olympians to show off its designs. The 16-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu, snowboarder Shaun White, bobsledder Aja Evans, and sled hockey player Rico Roman were all included in the photo shoot. So while we can expect to see the Olympians wearing these Lauren-designed ‘fits, you don’t have to be an Olympian to get the look while you’re watching comfortably from home. Fans of the line and lovers of Team USA can shop the collection on Ralph Lauren’s website.