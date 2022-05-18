Taylor Swift is 32 going on 22 — class of ‘22, to be more accurate. On Wednesday, May 18, the Grammy-winning singer received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University, making her an official college graduate, and to say she was excited would be a severe understatement. After a relatively quiet few months in the public eye, only promoting her music on social media, Swift showed off her graduation day fashion, which included everything from a little black dress to her “very first” cap and gown.

Before she delivered her commencement speech to her fellow NYU graduates, the newly dubbed Dr. Swift posted a fun Instagram of herself getting ready for the big day to the tune of Beabadoobee’s “See You Soon.” She captioned the footage, “Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time - see you soon NYU,” along with emojis of the pleading face, smiling face with three hearts, and the Statue of Liberty as a small tribute to the NYC-based university (or perhaps bestie Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress).

‘Fit 1: Sweats

Of course, the morning didn’t start off with her official graduation garb. Swift kicked off the day with no makeup and her hair loosely pulled back while wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt and what appears to be a red T-shirt underneath. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the sweatshirt was from her “I’m Feeling ‘22” Collegiate Collection, which really feels like a missed opp since, hello, she’s a 2022 college graduate, and the merch even comes in the same colors.

‘Fit 2: The LBD

Swiftie is no stranger to the little black dress. She even sings about one in “The Other Side of the Door” from her 2008 album, Fearless. But the one she wore on her graduation day stands out with its scoop neck and bodycon style. She kept her hair down in loose waves and sealed the beauty look with her signature red lip. The ensemble was perfectly capped off with a complementary pair of brown and black, cheetah-print pumps with a block heel.

‘Fit 3: Cap & Gown

It feels like the perfect night to dress up like you’re going to receive your honorary doctorate. Right, Taylor? Like most of the other people that graced the stage at Yankee Stadium, Swift wore NYU’s keepsake violet gown, along with a black stole, and tam and tassel.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to be blasting Taylor Swift’s “22” on repeat for the rest of the day.