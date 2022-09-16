Meet the stars making face ink mainstream.
Celebrities, just like normal folks, are known to get tattoos. While a celebrity sporting new ink isn’t exactly newsworthy in this day and age, some brave souls are going a step further. I’m talking, of course, about the subtle face tattoos seen on celebs like Cardi B, Halsey, and Justin Bieber.
When it comes to celebrity face tattoos, there are a lot of different styles — if you’ve seen a Soundcloud rapper, you know at least one of the vibes. Personally, I prefer subtle face tattoos over huge ones. Ahead, I’ve rounded up celebs who’ve kept their facial ink dainty AF.