Stylish Clothes Under $35 That Are So Comfy You Can Sleep In Them

Your closet just called, and it wants these comfy clothes. As someone whose job it is to keep up with the latest trends, I can confidently say that style isn’t always synonymous with comfort. Most of the time, wearing a really stylish outfit usually means you’ve had to sacrifice your comfort. Well, not anymore.

I’ve taken it upon myself to find clothes that are equally as comfortable as they are cute — in fact, most of these you could genuinely fall asleep in. (Which also makes them great for long-haul travel.) Better still, the pieces are all under $35. Scroll ahead, because the best is yet to come with 40 of my favorite picks.

01 A Chunky Scarf That Converts Into A Blanket American Trends Chunky Plaid Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Once you wrap yourself in this scarf you won’t want to take it off. Made to trap in the heat, the lightweight fabric keeps you warm without feeling stuffy. It’s just as soft as cashmere (only better, because its machine-washable!) and you can convert it into a shawl if you want switch up your look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 25

02 The Cotton Tank Top You’ll Want To Layer With Everything V FOR CITY Cotton Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’ll admit, I have this cotton tank top in almost every color. You can layer it up or down, it’s made of stretchy material for all-day comfort, and the square neckline looks great on every body shape. It even has a built-in bra that gives you light support. TL;DR buy this ASAP. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 17

03 This Tulip-Hem Hoodie For A Chic Lounge Look Amazon Essentials Studio Relaxed-Fit Cross-Front Hoodie Amazon $18 See On Amazon Running errands has never looked better in this hoodie. Featuring a crossover tulip-shaped hem at the bottom, this isn’t your average pullover. It’s designed with a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that gives slight stretch. Plus, it has thumbholes on both sleeves for a little extra warmth and style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

04 These Flared Yoga Pants Every It-Girl Is Wearing nuveti High Waisted Boot Cut Yoga Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Top-notch bottoms, right this way. You’ve probably seen these high-waisted bootcut yoga pants on your favorite influencer on Instagram, and for good reason. They feature four pockets, are made of a super-soft fabric that gives you four-way stretch, and have a supportive elasticated waistband. As far as I’m concerned, you can wear these everywhere — not just the yoga studio. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 12

05 A Breezy Jumpsuit For Effortless Style Happy Sailed Loose Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re prone to mornings that require you to look cute in literally no time at all, this Happy Sailed jumpsuit is for you. For an effortless look, slip into this easy must-have for a relaxed, loose-fitting ensemble — it also looks great layered over a turtleneck in cooler weather. The best part? It has pockets! Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 44

06 A T-Shirt Bra That’s Actually Comfy Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Calling all bra haters, this Bali Comfort Revolution bra changes the game. It’s wireless, offers total coverage, and not to mention oh-so-comfy. The brand’s infamous Easylite fabric feels soft on the skin, so you can wear it all day without any discomfort — plus, its two-ply cups come with removable foam inserts. Trust me when I say you need this. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

07 These Super-Warm Wool Camp Socks FYC Warm Thick Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These socks are so cute it’s almost hard to justify covering them with a shoe. Say goodbye to cold feet and slip into these wildly cozy socks made with a soft wool blend designed to keep sweat at bay so you stay fresh and dry while still maintaining maximum breathability. (And how fun are these colors?!) Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

08 The Pocket Tee That’ll Never Fail You MIHOLL Casual T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon The cornerstone to every closet is a T-shirt you can count on no matter what. This pocket tee is, without fail, a staple in every wardrobe. Available in nearly 40 colors, this tee features a slight V-neckline and rolled sleeve detail. It’s also made of an extra-soft cotton blend fabric that gets even better with every wash. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

09 A Front-Tie Cardigan That Transforms Any Outfit Simlu Open Front Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon Need to refresh your cardigan collection? Well consider this the cardigan of all cardigans. While the front-tie detail gives you a fitted look, you also have the option to wear this open for a flowy minimalist look. It hits right at the hip and is designed with a stretchy material for all-day ease. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

10 A Midi Skirt For Your Next Night Out Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon The next thing on your shopping list? This comfortable yet trendy midi skirt. It sits at the waist and falls right below the knee, making it perfect for any height. (And any shoe choice!) Made of 95% rayon for breathability and 5% spandex to give just the right amount of stretch, consider this your new favorite skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 15

11 A Versatile A-Line Dress You Can Wear Anywhere VIISHOW Round Neck A-line Dress with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon This VIISHOW A-line dress is versatile enough to wear layered over leggings on a fall day or paired with sandals to a summer wedding. It not only has hidden pockets, but it’s also made of a buttery rayon and spandex blend for a perfect balance between soft and stretchy. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 33

12 These Sporty Boyshort Undies Hanes Cotton Assorted Boyshort Underwear Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cute meets full-coverage when it comes to these Hanes boyshorts. Available in an assortment of fun colors and made with a wide elastic waistband, they’re also great for that time of the month if you get a period thanks to their 100% cotton coverage. Even if you don’t, opt for these when you need a no-fuss, extra-comfy panty. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 3

13 These Knitted Headbands For When You Just Can’t With Your Hair Whaline Winter Knit Headbands (5-Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Rule #1: Never sacrifice warmth for style. With these knitted headbands you’ll be as cozy as you will be stylish. They’re elasticated to fit any head size, wide enough to keep your ears covered, and they come in every color imaginable. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

14 A Cult-Favorite Tee With A Twist Jescakoo Twist Front Long Sleeve Crew Neck Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cozy, cute, and absurdly soft—this long-sleeved crewneck ticks all my boxes! The twisted design sets it apart from the rest of your line-up and the slouchy fit offers a casual look. Pair this with jeans and your favorite white sneakers and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

15 The Sweater-Knit Hoodie For Elevated Daily Wear Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Amazon $17 See On Amazon This hoodie is your solution for the days you need to pull yourself together in the coziest way possible. Made of 56% cotton for the softest touch, you can wear this underneath a blazer for a dressed-up look or with leggings for a casual feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

16 These Skinny-Fit Jeans No Closet Is Complete Without Hybrid & Company Skinny Leg Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Consider your search for the perfect denim over. These Hybrid & Company skinny jeans hug you in all the right places with a stretch that provides a snug feel. Featuring a high-rise design, the silhouette is complimented by a comfy waistband that holds you in securely without feeling constricted. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 38

17 The Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit Everyone Needs PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon The verdict is in: The jumpsuit trend is here to stay. This PRETTYGARDEN jumpsuit makes outfit selection a cinch with its fun off-the-shouder design. It features two pockets (yay!) and an elastic waist to hug you at the hip. The high-quality fabric is softer than you can imagine, so you’ll be comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

18 A Notoriously Soft Cotton Bra Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fruit of the Loom is infamous for fitting virtually every body’s shape while letting you move freely, and let me tell you: This cotton bra does just that. It debuts a front closure that keeps everything in place all day while being incredibly easy to remove, and the soft cotton ensures 24-hour breathability. Say goodbye to bras that dig into your sides and pick this up immediately. Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available colors: 17

19 This Thick Cable-Knit Cocoon Scarf NEOSAN Thick Knit Infinity Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon This scarf isn’t a want, it’s a need. Its infinity design ensures it won’t come unwrapped on windy days. That thick cable knit that holds in all the warmth, and its oversized design gives you a laidback look. Plus, it’s available in 40 colors, so you can find one to match every outfit. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 40

20 The Fuzzy Popcorn Sweater With A Cult Following Imily Bela Fuzzy Side Slit Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s true, every closet needs a good fuzzy sweater. Crafted in a breathable popcorn knit, this sweater is lightweight but warm. The relaxed fit makes it versatile enough to wear on an overcast day inside with leggings or a beachy day out paired over your denim shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

21 A Silky V-Neck Cardigan Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater Amazon $13 See On Amazon Save the best (layer) for last. That’s right, this Amazon Essentials cardigan sweater will officially be the coziest piece in your closet. The classic silhouette makes it a year-round staple. Featuring a button-front closure that can be worn open or closed, you can pair this with any outfit. Plus, the ribbed detailing on the cuffs and hem add to the details. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 27

22 This Drawstring Skirt For A Preppy Look Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Drawstring Sweatshirt Skirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon From golf course to tennis court to your next grocery store run, this sweatshirt skirt will be your next obsession. With a drawstring design that lets you customize the fit and a elasticated waistband that ensures it won’t ride up, this is gotta-have-it buy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

23 An Easy Button-Down Dress OUGES Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon This button-down dress not only features the softest cotton you’ll ever own, but has two side pockets for your phone and keys. It hits right above the knee and features a long sleeve, which makes it perfect for cold-weather styling. Pair this airy dress with boots for a dressier look or sneakers for your next casual outing... And thank me later. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

24 These Athletic Full-Coverage Undies wirarpa Full Coverage Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made with 95% combed cotton and 5% spandex that gives juuust the right amount of softness with stretch, these high waisted undies are dresser-drawer essentials. They provide a full-coverage fit for everyday wear while still giving you a smooth look. Run, don’t walk — with more than 39,000 ratings, these will definitely sell out soon! Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

25 Low-Profile Huggie Hoops You’ll Forget You’re Wearing PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Who said good jewelry has to break the bank? From workday to weekend, these cuff earrings will look luxe while feeling weightless on the ear. They’re plated in 100% sustainably sourced 14-karat gold, and are hypoallergenic. Fans report they’re comfortable enough to shower and sleep in, and didn’t irritate sensitive skin even when worn for days on end. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

26 This Chic Oversized Graphic Tee SOLY HUX Graphic Oversized Tee Amazon $23 See On Amazon Look, there’s no such thing as too many T-shirts. Especially when it comes to this SOLY HUX oversized tee. It’s the epitome of comfort thanks to its polyester knit, and it’s versatile enough to style with any existing pants in your closet. Plus, it comes in 65 (yes, 65) colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 65

27 A Leopard Pullover For A Pop Of Pattern Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon $14 See On Amazon For the love of leopard, this pullover is everything! Lined with French terry fleece, it’ll be warmest hoodie you own. It features two pockets to store your goods on the go, and it’s available in inclusive sizes. Fair warning though, you may never want to wear anything else once you get your hands on this. Good thing it comes in plenty of neutrals and solids so you can stock up. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 31

28 A Versatile Jegging That’ll Never Fail You No nonsense Classic Jeggings with Back Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon The hybrid between jeans and leggings? Jeggings! These jeggings strike a balance between the fitted look that denim would give and the feel of soft leggings for all-day comfort. Featuring pockets and an easy pull-on closure, these pants can do no wrong. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 7

29 This One-And-Done Hooded Jumpsuit Kidlove Zip Up Jumper Amazon $35 See On Amazon Everyone, and I mean everyone, needs a zip-up jumpsuit in their pajama drawer. This loose-fitting, long-sleeve jumper might just become your next most-worn piece. You can easily take it on and off with the zipper closure and it’s made from cotton to keep you cozy all night long. (Pro tip: This is also great if you sleep in your fake tan but don’t want to ruin your sheets!) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

30 A Fan-Favorite Bralette That’s Equally Comfy & Cute Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep-V Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pretty meets practical in Smart & Sexy’s signature bralette. The wire-free cups are lightly lined for the ultimate shape and support, not to mention the deep V-neckline give you the option to show a little cleavage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

31 These Cozy Fur-Lined Sneakers That Channel Converse kufeiti Suede Fleece Lined Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon Today’s forecast: Extra cozy with a chance of purchasing more than one pair. These fleece-lined sneakers might just be my favorite shoes. They keep me warm up to my ankles with every step, have a water-resistant toe cap, and sturdy rubber soles. For those extra-chilly days, reach for these! Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

32 A Not-Your-Average Lattice Tee Genhoo Long Sleeve Criss Cross V Neck Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of your run-of-the-mill tees? Try Genhoo’s stylish T-shirt that features a criss-cross detail to spruce things up. It has a lightweight feel that makes it ideal for layering and a V-neck design to compliment any look. Need outfit inspo? Pair it with denim or tuck it into a trouser, the outfit possibilities are endless! Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

33 A Slouchy Hooded Fleece Jacket Zilcremo Open Front Fleece Coat Amazon $33 See On Amazon This ultra-warm open-front jacket will leave you speechless. It has two big pockets on either side to keep your hands warm, a no-fuss no-zipper design, and is lined with fleece for maximum warmth. For your work-from-home days or your next errand run, this is an essential. Plus, if you’re not into animal print, choose from nearly 20 other colors to wear. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

34 These Boardroom-Ready Palazzo Pants Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your next office outfit staple is here! These stretchy palazzo pants give you the perfect balance between fitted and relaxed, and they feature an especially wide elasticated waistband that feels like a dream. The flared length makes them perfect to pair with a heel or even a ballet flat for more casual days, plus the fabric is super-soft. More than 20,000 shoppers left a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 48

35 A Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress (With Pockets!) HAOMEILI Long Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon What’s more timeless than a maxi dress, you ask? The answer: Nothing, nothing at all. This long-sleeved, super-soft dress drapes down the body in the most regal way possible. It features hidden pockets and a lightweight feel. Pick from a plethora of colors and dress it up or down for your next night out! Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

36 These Absorbent Period Panties INNERSY Hipster Period Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Your period is rarely ever a fun time, but trust me when I say these period panties help. Offering a waterproof layer of polyurethane laminate and a dark lining, these are ideal for a light flow or spotting. They protect your sheets throughout the night and have lining that extends from waistband to crotch. You’ll feel clean and comfy all night in these! Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

37 These Cozy Socks You Won’t Stop Wearing Azue Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks (7-pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nothing is better than warm socks and freshly brewed tea. Available in over 40 colors, these socks are made from microfiber for maximum softness. Each set comes with seven different pairs (one for every day of the week, of course) and a plush feel for extra comfort. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 41

38 This Leggings-Approved Sweater That Feels Featherlight Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Tunic Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Do yourself a favor and pick up this top, right now. This long tunic sweater features a cloudlike knit with a flowy fit and easy movement. The lightweight yarn is soft to the touch and the V-neckline looks good on every single body. Match these with leggings or your favorite jeans, and you’ll be turning heads in no time. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 25

39 This Satin-Lined Beanie That Pampers Your Hair Lvaiz Winter Knit Beanie Amazon $19 See On Amazon Top off any look with this knitted beanie. Designed to fit any head size this beanie comes with an elastic closure. It’s lined with a satin material, which eliminates hair frizz and split ends, and the thick cable knit keeps you warm. If you’re looking for a cold-weather accessory, you need this in every color. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7