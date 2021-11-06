BRB, Buying This Entire 'Stranger Things' Body Care Collection

Stranger Things was a massive success when it first came out in 2016, and seasons 2 and 3 (which dropped in 2017 and 2019, respectively) followed suit. Sadly, we have to wait until 2022 for a new season to come out. However, that doesn’t mean you have to go too long without celebrating your favorite TV show. Wrapped up in ‘80s themed packaging, Merci Handy is dropping a Stranger Things collection on Nov. 6, 2021 (aka Stranger Things Day) and it’ll transport you right to the Upside Down.

This new launch is full of clean products that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. The formulas are great for your skin, with 90% natural ingredients. Like all Merci Handy products, the collection is also free of yucky chemicals like parabens, silicones, and phthalates. The last thing you want is to dry out or hurt the skin on your face.

Unlike other Stranger Things collaborations that have come out in the past, Merci Handy didn’t focus the line on the characters. Taking a spooky approach to the sci-fi TV show, this skin care and body care line is inspired by the Upside Down. In fact, in a press release shared with Elite Daily, the brand described the entire collection has “a dazzling scent that will turn your world upside down and take you to the other side. Intense and sophisticated, it unveils spicy and woodsy notes in an oriental vanilla trail.” Here’s how to ensure you get your hands some of these Stranger Things x Merci Handy products.

When does the Merci Handy’s Stranger Things collection come out?

The wait is over. Nov. 6, 2021 is when you can shop all of these goodies, so be sure to grab the items you like sooner rather than later.

What’s included in Merci Handy’s Stranger Thing collection?

Get ready to pamper yourself to the bone. The Upside Down Vol. 1 gift set features a hand cleansing gel, a hand cream (my most important companion in these coming winter months), and a hand gel holder that looks like a walkie-talkie. The second set is ideal for your next “treat yourself” day, with a bath bomb, exfoliating soap, and hand cleansing gel. Last but not least, you can carry all these goodies in a clear Stranger Things fanny pack.

How much does Merci Handy’s Stranger Things collection cost?

This collection is so affordable. You can get the entire line all in the fanny pack for just $32. It’s limited edition, so if you want it all, it’s best to buy it all in one fell swoop. But, if you only want one of the gift sets, the Upside Down Vol. 1 is $14 whereas Upside Down Vol. 2 is $16.

