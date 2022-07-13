The tinier, the trendier.
String bikinis were all the rage in the early '00s, but I never wore one. I didn’t have runway model proportions and body positive role models were few and far between, but now that Y2K-inspired swimwear is back, we're seeing models of all sizes rock these teeny-tiny swimsuits.
Since *all* bodies are beach bodies, let’s all embrace one of 2022’s hottest swimwear trends: the Y2K-inspired itty-bitty string bikini.
