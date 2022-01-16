Sexy Things Jennifer Lopez Wears That You Can Get On Amazon For Under $40

Jennifer Lopez’s love don’t cost a thing, but her outfits sure do. The singer has upped her fashion game time and time again over the decades, and always seems to look like a million bucks whether she’s hitting the red carpet or the gym. Luckily, there’s a way to steal her flawless sense of style on the cheap, and it’s literally right under your nose. There are some things Jennifer Lopez wears that you can get on Amazon — no cap.

Sure, it may not be the exact same garment — unless J. Lo has an Amazon Prime obsession like the rest of us and, really, who could blame her — but to the blind eye, these trendy pieces look pretty damn close to the original

You, too, can turn a pair of ‘90s-inspired baggy sweatpants into a statement à la Jenny From The Block. The best part? They’ll run you $28, or basically next to nothing considering you’ll be living in them 24/7. There’s also her fave turtleneck hack, glam oversized sunglasses for diva hangover mornings and fab workout gear that’ll inspire you to hit the gym even if Ben Affleck isn’t there.

Ready to take a peek? Ahead, 40 affordable pieces under $40 that practically have Jennifer Lopez’s seal of approval.

Dressy Crop Tops

1. An Effortlessly Sophisticated Crop Tee To Dress Up Or Down

Need a casual top that you can slip on but instantly look chic as hell? (Who doesn't!) This cropped T-shirt can be dressed up with any high-waisted bottom in your closet for daytime or date night — and you’ll look amazing! The poly-spandex fabric hugs your body nicely, and its long sleeves can be worn solo or layered up with a sweater in the winter. “This shirt is the perfect crop top and the material isn’t too thin! It looks expensive but it’s not,” one reviewer remarked. Choose between fluorescent brights, neutrals, and even velvets.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

2. This Backless Crop Top In The Fiercest Prints

Available in countless funky prints (like zebra or dragon) and pretty solids, this long-sleeved mock turtleneck has the classic yet cropped silhouette you know and love. Things get steamy when you turn around though: There’s a cut-out open back with an adjustable tie, which takes the basic shirt up several notches. “The open back was my absolute favorite part about this top,” a shopper shared.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

3. A Sheer Mesh Top That Lets You Choose Your Coverage

You can layer this sheer mesh top over a cropped camisole, lacy bralette, or strapless bra, depending on the mood you’re going for — giving you a lot of flexibility from one little top. Crafted from a flexible nylon and spandex blend, this mock-neck crop is one way to test-drive the mesh trend without baring it all. Layer it under a blazer and voilà — très chic, non? “Super stretchy and retains its shape well (doesn't stretch out while you're wearing it and doesn't shrink in the wash),” one fan confirmed. The lettuce hem shown here adds a femme detail to the otherwise edgy look, but there are also sheer geometric styles and galaxy prints worth checking out.

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

Elevated Sweatpants

4. Oversized Sweats That Look Hot AF With A Crop Top

Oversized sweats don’t need to look tired. Here’s proof: These Willow Dance joggers have an easy boyfriend silhouette that still follows the line of the leg for a nice shape. Plus, they’re comfy as clouds: The cotton-blend fabric is ultra-breathable, the pockets extra-roomy, and the elasticized waist sits comfortably high (meaning it won’t dig into your stomach all day). “They do not look like you’re wearing your husband’s or brother’s sweatpants,” one reviewer vouched. “They actually fit in such a way that makes you look really attractive.” Balance out the baggy pants with a tight-fitting crop top for a throwback ‘90s look.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

5. Body-Hugging Joggers With A Chic High Waist

Casual yet cute, these body-hugging sweatpants are a no-brainer — and affordable, too. A thin white stripe running down each leg outlines your frame while the tapered leg, ribbed cuffs, and waist-hugging fit provide a polished shape. They’re made from cotton, polyester, and spandex for a stretchier fit that’s oh-so-comfortable. “They fit so good and make my hips look amazing,” one reviewer gushed.

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

Workout Crop Tops

6. A J.Lo-Approved Tank That’s Ultra-Trendy Right Now

This 100% cotton tank top is a dead-ringer for the one spotted on Lopez in the photo above. It’s cropped, but won’t expose your entire stomach — especially if you wear it with high-waist leggings. The fabric isn’t sheer, either, so you’ll be able to rock a bra without any issues. There are countless colors to choose from, some featuring side ruching and some without — Lopez is a fan of this scrunched version, but another songstress opts for the more minimal option: “FYI this looks exactly like the shirt Olivia Rodrigo wore in her music video, ‘Deja Vu,’” one reviewer pointed out. Style it outside the gym over a tennis skirt in the summer, or winterize it with a longline cardigan and flared trousers.

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 32

7. These Cult-Favorite Racerback Crops With 23,000 Five-Star Ratings

You’ll be shocked how often you wear these tiny tank tops, and you can’t beat the $28 price tag for a set. Pick between seven coordinated four-piece sets — each giving you a black and white tank along with two other color varieties — crafted from a breathable, stretchy cotton-spandex blend that’s easy to slip on and off. The universal scoop neckline, wide shoulder straps, and racerback design are cute for both the gym or girl’s night out. “These shirts have been my go to for working out, going out, or just hanging out,” one five-star reviewer remarked, and another enthusiastically confirmed: “I have worn these almost everyday since I have gotten them.”

Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 7

Fitted Turtlenecks

8. The Sleek Bodysuit You’ll Be Recommending To Everyone

Lightweight, comfortable, and soft, this polyester-spandex bodysuit is your solution for the smooth tucked-in turtleneck look that won’t budge under your jeans or a midi skirt. Opt for it in a reliable neutral or go bold with snake, leopard, and plaid print. Cringing at the thought of removing this thing when nature calls? The snap crotch closures make bathroom breaks quick, easy, and strip-free.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

9. A Gauzy Turtleneck That’s Soft As Butter

This fitted turtleneck is the ultimate base layer, coming in smooth sheer tissue weaves and chunky ribbed knits depending on your preference. Can’t choose? Buy one of each for $19 each — and you won’t be disappointed. All of ‘em are lightweight and can easily be worn underneath a sweater without the bulk. “The fabric is stretchy but not to where it is too flimsy. It is a little sheer but not too much where you can see everything.,” one reviewer confirmed.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

10. This Warm Ribbed Turtleneck That Looks Great With Leggings

Stylish, lightweight, and comfy, this plus-sized turtleneck tunic is long enough that it can be worn with leggings (score!) but sleek enough that it’s easy to dress up. Cut from a luxe rib-knit fabric, you’ll love how it keeps you warm without that overly-bulky sweater feeling. “The sweater fit like a dream and its of a very good quality,” one shopper confirmed.

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 6

Bold Belts

11. A Double O-Ring Belts That Look Designer

For $17, you’ll receive two best-selling belts that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with — the style has an impressive 4.6 stars from more than 15,000 ratings. Featuring a gold or silver double O-ring buckle, this luxe-looking accessory adds edge to any minimalist ensemble and is available in nearly a dozen colorway combinations including taupe, embossed crocodile, and leopard. No matter which pair you choose, these belts are shockingly high-quality with a supple feel despite being faux leather. “These belts are vegan (not leather), but look and feel just as good while saving animals,” as one reviewer pointed out.

Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

Available colors combinations: 11

Skinny Jeans

12. Some Iconic Levi’s Skinny Jeans That’ll Spotlight Your Shoes

Available in eight different washes, these high-rise skinny jeans come in both distressed and plain options. The cropped inseam measures 27 inches, which means you get to display your snazzy new shoes to the world — and petite girls won’t need a trip to the tailor. One reviewer enthusiastically noted, “These may be the most comfortable jeans I have ever had. For those of us who followed the 90's trend of low rise jeans, these are a welcomed change. THEY STAY UP WITHOUT A BELT!”

Available sizes: 24 — 34

Available colors: 6

13. And These Pull-On Skinny Jeans With 45,000 Perfect Ratings

These pull-on jeans have that vintage worn-in look that Levi’s is known for, but they also feel like a modern jegging with an elastic waistband that you’ll want to rock anywhere and everywhere. Reviewers are raving that these are so comfy they’d even wear them on a flight. “These jeans are magical,” one fan gushed. “Somehow they fit perfectly; they stretch without sagging. They are incredibly comfortable, they look great with sweaters and blazers, and the best part is I didn’t even have to go anywhere to try them on.” They also come in 28, 30, and 32-inch inseams for a perfect fit.

Available sizes: 2 —28

Available colors: 10

14. The Ultra-Stretchy Jeans That Reviewers Are Raving About

Lee’s pull-on jeans have their own magical blend of comfort and polish like you wouldn’t believe, which makes sense since the fabric breakdown is breathable cotton with silky rayon and spandex. Despite having an elastic waistband and a fit like your favorite leggings, there are functional front and back pockets for you to hold your phone or essentials while out and about. “Do you love the pajama life, but your business or school dress code doesn’t allow it?? Bam these are the solution,” one shopper declared.

Available sizes: 16 — 30

Available colors: 5

Polished Blouses

15. A Pussy-Bow Blouse With Corner Office Vibes

This elegant pussy-bow blouse might get mistaken for silk chiffon, but it’s 100% polyester that drives the price down to wallet-friendly altitudes. The office-ready shirt is double lined for opacity, but the fabric has an airy weight to it that can be easily tucked into slacks or a pencil skirt. “This blouse Is perfect for a busy working woman like me,” one reviewer remarked. “The blouse looks expensive but it’s affordable, easy to care for and my new go to in my wardrobe.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 44

16. A Romantic Ruffled Poet Blouse That Looks Couture

If you want to look professional yet posh, this Victorian-inspired blouse is for you. The statement ruffled front is visually interesting, as are the Jabot collar and lantern sleeves. It’s surprisingly easy to care for, too. Just pop this puppy in the washing machine — and you’ll pull it out ready to go. “I love it because you can wash and not worry about wrinkles and having to iron,” one reviewer confirmed.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

Sleek Skirts

17. A Faux Leather Pencil Skirt With Subtle Edge

This faux leather pencil skirt ticks every box – and the strategically placed slit is simmering but not too risqué for the workplace. Wear it to the office with that pussy-bow blouse above or with a chic long-sleeved crop top for a night out. The supple faux leather stretchy so it’ll mold to your body, but not so easygoing that feels loose by the end of the day. The best part of all? It’s machine-washable. (Sold!)

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 1

18. This A-Line Satin Skirt With “Flowy Princess Vibes”

This gorgeous satin midi skirt gives off “flowy princess vibes,” according to one reviewer — and it’s obvious why. The A-line silhouette grazes your hips and flares out into a beautiful shape, plus it comes in the most sumptuous shades for you to take your pick. Add a chunky sweater and some knee-high boots to make it cold-weather appropriate, then trade those out for a cropped tank and sandals once the weather warms up.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

19. A Ponte Knit Pencil Skirt That Fits Like A Glove

This body-con pencil skirt is one of those wardrobe staples you can put on and instantly know you look sharp. What’s amazing is you won’t even need to deal with linings or zippers — the thick ponte knit slides right on with hidden stretch beneath its crisp exterior. “I'm currently working on owning this skirt in EVERY color,” one shopper confessed. “You can dress it up or down. Wear it for business attire with a peplum or button up. You can add a mesh top or bodysuit and wear it for a night out, but you can also add a crop top or casual top to it and wear it for comfortable shopping girls day.” There’s a fantastic array of hues to choose from, along with sweet peplum options if you prefer.

Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 32

20. A Body-Con Midi Skirt That Means Business

Real talk, this is THE classic black pencil skirt that everyone should own. There are no crazy bells or whistles to it, just minimalist design from its wide waistband and barely-there back slit to a universally appropriate kneecap hem. If you already have a little black skirt that you wear regularly, there are plaids and cheetah versions that are equally as cute starting at $16.

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

Hoop Earrings

21. Gossamer Gold Hoops That Feel Light As Air

Not sure if large hoop earrings are your thing? Experiment with this low-profile flattened version by Amazon Essentials before you blow your budget on a pricey pair. Choose between gold-, rose gold-, or rhodium-plated stainless steel in a range of sizes, depending on how big you want to go. Worried about the quality for $11? One reviewer confirmed that, “they are really pretty, not very heavy, but not flimsy, and not cheap-looking.”

Available sizes: 40 — 70 mm

Available colors: 3

22. The Chunky Hoop Earring Style That Celebs Love

If you prefer chunkier hoops, you’re in the right place. These Doubnine hoop earrings can be yours for just $9, which sounds almost too good to be true. One shopper confirmed that, despite the shockingly affordable price point, they’re a grand addition to your jewelry collection: “They don’t even make my ears hurt like most fake jewelry does!” Lopez can’t get enough of this style, and neither can Bella Hadid or Emily Ratajowski.

Available sizes: 40 mm

Available colors: 2

Leather Leggings

23. These Faux Leather Leggings With 8,000 Raving Fans

One way to jazz up your legging collection is by adding a faux-leather pair to the rotation. These feature a cozy fleece lining with four-way stretch built right in, aren’t see-through at all, and have an incredibly high waist that’s game for a crop top. Here’s what to expect upon delivery, courtesy of one surprised shopper: “Some compression for shape, fleece lined to keep warm, and they don't make any squeaky noises when you walk!! Winner!”

Available size: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

24. ...And A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings With Pockets

Available in both regular and tall inseams, these sturdy faux leather leggings are extra-handy with a sizable back pocket to store your phone. Once you wiggle yourself into these high-waisted showstoppers, you’re halfway to a fierce outfit whether you want to dress them up or down — and, thankfully, they won’t ride down on you throughout the day. “Girl, friend, non-binary peep, bro, these leggings are your holy Grail,” one fan gushed. “I had to send the link to my work friends and my extended family. These leggings are comfy, you can move well in them, and they're cute af with any oversized sweater. It's like wearing really fierce pajamas.”

Available size: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

Aviator Sunglasses

25. A (Really Nice) Ray-Ban Alternative That Won’t Break The Bank

Made from rustproof stainless steel, Livho’s durable aviators won’t break on you — unlike many other sunnies at this price point. They’ll block both UVA and UVB radiation through scratch-resistant mirrored lenses that are polarized to reduce glare. What’s more, the quality stacks up against pricier pairs. “Ray what? These glasses look as good as any expensive glasses.” one reviewer confirmed. The 50-millimeter size works well for kiddos, and adults with small faces should consider the 52-millimeter or 54-millimeter options.

Available sizes: 50 — 66 millimeters

Available colors: 6

26. A Set Of Colorful Aviators With Scratch-Resistant Lenses

Go ahead and stock up if you’re prone to losing or breaking your sunglasses: Livho is offering these polarized aviator sunglasses in a set of two for the price of one. Keep both for yourself, or give one to a stylish friend. “I have been keeping one pair in my car and the other in my purse,” one shopper smartly revealed. You can never go wrong with the classic shape, which is equipped with UV400 protection, comfortable nose pads, and flashy mirrored lenses.

Available lens width sizes: One size

Available color combinations: 23

Sport Bras With Printed Leggings

27. This Stylish Sports Bra With A Spiderweb Back

Moisture-wicking, supportive, and breathable, this strappy sports bra is made from a cooling poly-spandex material and lined with airy mesh. The criss-cross back straps stay in place as you exercise, and removable cups provide extra coverage if need be. “This is the sexiest little sports bra I've ever had...I feel so cute when I wear it,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “I wear it more for everyday use and light exercise, but I do think I could run in it and I would be supported enough.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

28. Fan-Favorite Leggings In A Whopping 70+ Colorways

Chafe-proof, sweat-proof, and squat-proof, these eye-catching printed leggings work overtime to make your workouts enjoyable. The four-way stretch fabric moves with you through every jump, pose, or lift, while the high waistband supports your core. Two roomy side pockets let you go hands-free to focus on your fitness goals. More than 70 different color and pattern variations of this legging make it hard to choose, but for $23 you can pick up a couple like this reviewer: “I just received my 8th pair of these leggings. I keep coming back to order more!!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 73

29. This Intricate-Back Sports Bra Can Handle Any Workout

Mindfully constructed with recycled polyester, Running Girl’s sports bra has great shape retention and stays in place throughout the most rigorous gym session. The strappy back, removable padding, and elasticized hem provide the lift and hold higher-impact workouts so often require. Case in point: “I am STOKED about this bra!!!! I have always struggled with sports bras- they never were supportive enough,” one reviewer wrote. “I was hesitant because it doesnt look like something with such strappy straps would hold so well, BUT IT DOES...If you are looking for a bra that does it all, your search ends here.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

30. Printed Leggings That Rival Your Lululemon

If you want boutique athleisure quality but don’t want to dish out the serious cash required to get it, give these CRZ YOGA leggings a spin. They were designed to feel like a second skin with maximum comfort and support from your waist to your ankles. “Another member of my gym told me how impressed she was with the quality of these leggings so I decided to give them a try. Wow! They are every bit as good as my $98 Lulus,” one reviewer revealed. Inside the high-rise waistband, you’ll find a hidden pocket that can store your keys or debit card for a post-workout green juice.

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 43

31. A Wireless Sports Bra That Caters To Large Cup Sizes

Wireless and pad-free, this high-impact sports bra was designed to accommodate bra sizes up to a G cup. It consists of a silky-smooth fabric that guarantees no chafing with a plush hook fastener and thick adjustable straps that allow for a customized fit. Meanwhile, the lightweight mesh panel evaporates moisture from the skin. “My breast no longer hurt when I do high impact workouts,” one shopper shared. “This is exactly what I needed to make my workouts more enjoyable without pain or having to hold my chest when I jump up and down.”

Available sizes: 36C — 48G

Available colors: 4

32. The Color-Block Capri Leggings Shoppers Can’t Stop Wearing

These paneled capri leggings are made from a polyester-spandex performance blend that moves with you while you work out. The extra-wide waistband won't fold over, and shoppers were thrilled that the short 20-inch capri didn’t ride up like similar styles. “Went for a 5 mile bike ride my first time wearing them, and they stayed perfectly in place and didn't get too hot,” one customer confirmed. The five prints offered are subtle but are a nice alternative to basic black.

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 5

Oversized Sunglasses

33. These Glam Sunglasses Are Perfect For Mornings When You Just Can’t Deal

Sometimes, an inexpensive pair of oversized sunglasses that covers half your face is a must in life, especially after all-nighters. These lightweight lenses are designed to block over 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays, so you’ll protect your precious eyes as you regroup from the night before. “I left my original pair at my mom's house out of state, and I immediately bought another pair to replace them, even though I'll get the original pair back soon. They are that irreplaceable,” one shopper wrote. They don’t call them ​​”Jackie O” for nothing.

Available sizes: One size

Available color: Black

34. These Oversized Square Shades For Y2K Fashion Fans

These lucite brown sunnies can be less harsh-looking than black on some skin tones. They have a vintage flair to them that’ll turn heads and are extremely functional in the sun with full UV400 protection. Reviewers raved about how fab they felt in these, with comments like “I feel like Farrah Fawcett in these gems. Presentation and packaging was very nice with many extras (case, wipe, mini screwdriver). They are certainly one of the best pairs of sunglasses I've owned so far.” All you need is a Juicy Couture tracksuit to complete the head-to-toe noughties look — or rock them with some relaxed jeans like J. Lo.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

Body-Con Dresses

35. A Sleek Body-Con Dress That Feels Like A Tee

This lightweight body-con dress has long sleeves and a demure knee length that make it wildly versatile. It’s work-appropriate with a blazer, can be amped up with some stilettos for the club, or even paired with a denim jacket and sneaks for running errands. The poly-spandex knit is superbly stretchy, not remotely sheer, and fully machine-washable. Short and long sleeve options are available (you might as well get one for the winter and one for the summer) and so are a myriad of colors.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

36. This Sophisticated Sheath Dress With A High Funnel Neck

This modest dress exudes elegance. The face-framing high neckline and calf-sweeping hem are wildly sophisticated, yet the three-quarter sleeves leave room to to show off a stack of bracelets. Accessorize with a waist-hugging belt or leave it as-is for a monochromatic effect. One reviewer wrote that, “It is comfortable and the perfect amount of form fitting. I wore it on a first date.”

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

Cropped Sweatshirts

37. A Raw Sweatshirt With Exposed Seams

This pullover sweatshirt is made from a breathable cotton blend with rugged exposed seams, and a cropped length that looks amazing with high-waisted bottoms. Incidentally, it looks remarkably like the styles spotted on Lopez in the photos above Need I say more? This reviewer laid it all out: “The fabric makes it look even better in person. The material is high quality, and the fleece on the inside is so soft. I love the raw hem detail and that it puffs at the cuff. I saw something similar to this at Free People for $128 and this is even better.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

38. A Colorful Cropped Hoodie To Live In All Weekend

Similar to the pullover sweatshirt above, this soft fleece hoodie might be slightly cropped — but it’ll still keep you warm even in the dead of winter. Little details continue to give this brand’s pieces special appeal, from an understated raw hem to drop-shoulder sleeves. Lopez is a fan of shades like this sugarplum color herself (just check out the photos above), but there are also nine other hues available if you’re not.

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 10

Matching Workout Sets

39. This Luxe-Looking Workout Set In On-Trend Rib Knit

This matching workout set comes with a sports bra (with removable pads) and high-waisted leggings in a ribbed nylon performance material that’s seamless against the skin — as well as moisture-absorbing, sweat-releasing, and fast-drying. Despite costing only $20, the quality is on point according to reviews. “This two piece set is incredible,” one fan remarked. “The compression is spot on while also giving you room to feel comfortable...I like to take cycling classes and this set was perfect to few times I’ve worn it so far. I’d also recommend for upper body day strength training, pilates, and yoga. If I could give this 10 stars I would!!”