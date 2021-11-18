BRB, Maxing Out My Credit Cards At Sephora’s Black Friday Sale

Sephora is a must-hit during any mall run, sales or no sales. It’s almost always the first stop when you have a big event. Whether you want an entire makeover, a new beauty routine, or just to stock up on your favorite products, Sephora is the place for you. And, now that the end of November is fast approaching, you can find more there than ever before with Sephora’s 2021 Black Friday sale.

The best part about Sephora’s bargain event is that the beauty retailer dropped a preview on its app, so you can plan ahead and bookmark all the goodies you want. Another secret to making the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Sephora is to be a Beauty Insider. For those in the loyalty program, you’ll get free shipping on any orders over $50, and you’ll earn points toward your next purchase. Shopping while saving while earning future freebies? It’s a triple win. Even if you don’t want to get a membership (note that it is free), you can still snag plenty of goodies during their Black Friday sale for a fraction of the regular price.

For all the details about Sephora’s Black Friday sale from start to finish, keep on scrolling.

When does Sephora’s 2021 Black Friday sale start?

Lucky for Sephora fans, you won’t have to wait until you’re stuffed to the brim with turkey to shop their Black Friday sale. The brand’s Cyber Week begins on Monday, Nov. 22. Makeup lovers will be able to see exclusive daily deals from a ton of different fan favorite brands like Tarte, Kiehl’s, Beautyblender, and more. During Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, Sephora will also have select products at up to 50% off. For just a little taste of what you can expect, check out Sephora’s app, where you’ll see the Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette ($54, Sephora) will be going for just $27. Love your Bumble and bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo ($27, Sephora)? Pick it up for just $13.50 during the sale.

When does Sephora’s 2021 Black Friday sale end?

Don’t worry about Sephora’s Black Friday sale ending too quickly. Extending long past Black Friday itself, Sephora’s dropping deals all the way through Cyber Monday on Nov. 29.

What’s included in Sephora’s 2021 Black Friday sale?

Sephora doesn’t phone it in for Black Friday. The beauty brand always discounts fan-favorite brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Urban Decay, and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. You can expect to be pretty happy with your cart’s total because select palettes, skincare, hair products, and even fragrances will be up to 50% off. Here’s just a tiny little preview of the discounts you’ll see at Sephora during Cyber Week.

