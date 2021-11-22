Rihanna Is Giving Savage X Fenty VIPs 65% Off For Black Friday

Every day is a good day to bulk up your lingerie and loungewear collection, but Black Friday at Savage x Fenty is especially a can’t-miss type of date. Rihanna’s brand always has major deals to celebrate the shopping holiday, and 2021 is no different. VIP members will get a head start on the sales this year, but don’t worry if you’re not one of Ri’s VIPs yet; there are enough discounts for everyone.

If you want to be enjoy Savage x Fenty’s Black Friday event, you’ll need to become a VIP member. All this requires is joining the loyalty program, which includes deals all year round and a charge of $49.95 every month. This payment turns into a credit you can use on anything on the site, so really, there’s no reason not to join. Owning too much Savage X Fenty just isn’t a thing.

Savage X Fenty doesn’t have many sales, so Black Friday is one of your only chances to get the brand’s lingerie for a steal. Given the fact that Savage x Fenty sells out of products on a regular basis, this event is definitely going to be an every person for themselves type of situation. To get in on the hype, below are all the details about Savage x Fenty’s Black Friday sale.

When does Savage X Fenty’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

VIP members will get a whole week before Black Friday to scope out the deals. Savage x Fenty is also having an entire Cyber Week that’ll start on Nov. 22. However, these deals are only for those who join its membership program, so sign up fast. I’ll wait.

When does Savage X Fenty’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

You have a lot of time to shop Rihanna’s lingerie brand at Cyber Week prices. The Savage X Fenty sale will run all the way through Nov. 30. That means you’ll have over a week, VIP member or not, to shop everything. And, I mean everything.

What's included in Savage X Fenty’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

If Savage X Fenty follows its path from previous years, the entire site will be discounted. For VIP members, this means 65% off, which is an impeccably good deal. To top it all off, there’s free shipping on any and all clothing hauls. Now that you’re properly hyped up, you can start adding to your cart with this selection of lingerie and loungewear below.