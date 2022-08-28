The VMAs are a time for stars to showcase some of their most fun and iconic fashion moments, and some celebs take the opportunity to do something funky (Lady Gaga’s meat dress anyone?) while others go for a stand-out classic look. And this year, Sabrina Carpenter’s 2022 VMAs look definitely understood the assignment. The “Because I Liked a Boy” singer came to slay the red carpet in a totally groovy cut-out sequin flower dress that was a must-see on the red carpet. The floor-length gown was designed by Moschino and you can see the playful elements that Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is known for throughout the piece.

First of all, the dress features a black sequin background but that doesn’t stop it from having eye-popping color throughout. Each sequin flower is a different color and they continue all he way to the hem of the dress. But the best part of the dress has to be the cut outs. Though the dress has a halter-style neckline, there’s a vertical cut-out at the bust and two side cut-outs that give the dress dimension and make it a little more playful and young, which is perfect for the VMA red carpet. Without the cut-outs, the dress might look a little too formal for Carpenter, who is 23 years old. Though the flowers are definitely ‘70s-esque, the overall glitter glam vibe of the outfit definitely had touches of the ‘80s. The pairing of the two decades and the playfulness of the look is another signature Jeremy Scott touch.

Carpenter definitely could have made any hairstyle work for this dress, but she chose to keep the ‘70s vibe going with long soft blonde waves falling down her shoulders. Her curtain bangs are very Farrah Fawcett and the whole look comes together with a thick black headband.

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘70s flower power vibe on the VMA red carpet. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The makeup look was very siren-eye inspired, which seems to be trending on the carpet. Dove Cameron also rocked a similar makeup look. But Carpenter’s eye went a little more on the smokey side, fluffing out a darker shadow to create a cat-eye effect without drawing on liquid eyeliner. She went with a berry-colored lip and just a bit of highlighter dusting her cheeks.

And of course, we have to talk about the shoes. Although her dress draped towards the floor, a small slit in the back of her dress showed a peek of her six-inch black ankle-strap heels. The effect of the sky-high stilettos made Carpenter look like a gorgeous statue on the carpet. She can seriously do no wrong, and though she’s not nominated tonight, we bet she will be this time next year.