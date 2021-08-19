Of The Most Popular Products On Amazon, These 60 Are The Most Legit

I love a good internet bargain, but I’ve got to be honest, I’ve accidentally bought some junk in the past. It’s easy to get carried away when you’re so pumped about a well-reviewed product or a major sale, but I’ve also gotten lucky and found some legit products on Amazon.

By “legit” I mean products that hold up all of the hype laid out in their five-star reviews. Instead of being disappointed, I’ve been pleasantly surprised to discover that freezable wine glasses really are a thing, and they actually work. Now I can sip my perfectly chilled rosé all evening without having to plunk an ice cube in it.

There are also some super legit products out there that have surprised me — in a good way. Take this phone holder, for example. I was skeptical that it would really keep my phone dry in the shower, but I’m happy to report it works, and I can safely watch Netflix while I wash my hair.

Are you ready to find the next product (or let’s be real — products) that will make your life so much easier? Check out some of my favorite finds on Amazon that have more than earned their popularity.

These Loofahs With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings WhaleLife Bamboo Shower Loofahs (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Shoppers absolutely rave about these bath loofahs and over 20,000 people give them five stars. They come in a set of four, and each one is made from soft, yet durable materials to offer the perfect amount of exfoliation. They’re also infused with charcoal, which naturally staves off odor-causing bacteria. That way, you’re fresh and clean and your loofah stays that way, too.

This Foaming Bath Soak That’s Really Affordable Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon For less than five bucks, you can snag this extremely soothing bath soak. It’s made from epsom salts, which can help relax sore muscles, and infused with calming lavender and nutrient-rich aloe vera. To use, just pour a generous amount in your bath, sit back, and let your mind relax and muscles unwind.

These Microfiber Towels That Are Extremely Absorbent YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only are these microfiber hair towels really absorbent, but they soak up all that excess water without causing your hair to frizz. That’s because these towels are the perfect size to wrap around wet hair so it can stay put, allowing your hair to dry naturally. Plus, they can hold up to eight times their weight in water, so they’re also great for drying thick hair.

This Facial Sponge That Helps Clear Your Pores Buf-Puf Gently Facial Sponge Amazon $5 See On Amazon This facial sponge buffs away dead skin without damaging your skin barrier. Tested by dermatologists, this sponge has a slight texture, which works to remove dirt, debris, and dead skin while you wash with your favorite cleanser. And like popular beauty sponges, this one is also shaped like an egg with a pointed edge so you can gently exfoliate every inch of your skin.

These Magnesium Flakes That Soothe Sore Muscles Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes Amazon $30 See On Amazon The next time you’re dealing with sore muscles, pour a cupful of these magnesium flakes into your bath. Magnesium chloride acts as a topical muscle relaxant, so as soon as you sit down to soak, your muscles start to unwind. They dissolve within minutes in warm water, and they’re free from scents, chemicals, and dyes.

These Shower Tablets That Can Relieve Congestion Body Restore Shower Steamers (15-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reviewers love to pop one of two of these shower steamers into their tub when they’re feeling congested. Just set a tab near your drain when you hop in the shower, then let the hot water run. The tablet dissolves and releases invigorating eucalyptus and peppermint, both of which help to soothe chest and nasal congestion.

This Foot File That’s Perfect for DIY Pedicures Finishing Touch Electric Callus Remover Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s easier than ever to give yourself a pedi at home with this electric foot file. It comes with two heads —one for buffing away dry skin, and another for thicker callouses. Just snap on whichever head works best for you, turn on this genius device, and roll it over dry skin on your feet. And the best part? It’s rechargeable, so you never have to worry about replacing the batteries.

These Shower Strips That Prevent Leaks Aulett Home Glass Door Seal Strips (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These shower strips are easy to install and could save you a lot of time and money in the long-run. They’re made of thick, durable plastic, and they slide onto the bottom of any standard shower door to prevent water from leaking into your bathroom. To install, all you have to do is remove the original sealant, slide one of these on, and your floors are instantly protected.

This Genius Device That Anchors Your Umbrella In The Sand Beachr Umbrella Sand Anchor Amazon $17 See On Amazon Before you head to the beach, be sure to pack this sand anchor in your bag. Here’s how it works: you place your beach umbrella into the holder and adjust until it’s a snug fit. Then, you press the pointed end into the sand and twist until the grooves are buried. This ultra sturdy device keeps your umbrella from blowing away so you can focus on having fun.

This Magnetic Planner That Keeps You Organized cinch! Dry Erase Weekly Calendar Amazon $29 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t say enough great things about this magnetic planner. At 17 by 12 inches, it’s large enough to give you a good look at the week ahead, yet it can still fit on most refrigerator doors. It features a column for each day of the week, as well as a space for extra notes, such as a grocery list and reminders.

This Waterproof Holder That Protects Your Phone In The Shower KUNSLUCK Shower Phone Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Now you can safely watch your favorite show or listen to music in the shower. This holder features a waterproof “slot” that you can snap shut to keep any and all water out. It also features fog-proof glass that you can touch so you can control the volume without having to open it up. On top of that, reviewers also mention this case is really easy to install.

This Scalp Massager That Removes Dead Skin Cells Flathead Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $6 See On Amazon This scalp massager does double duty — it helps to stimulate follicle growth while removing dead skin cells, leaving your hair and scalp refreshed and extra clean. It features silicone bristles that get deep to the roots to stimulate blood flow. You can also use this brush in the shower to shampoo and remove build-up.

This Hair Repair Treatment For Softer, Shinier Hair Olaplex Hair Repairing Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Over 68,000 reviewers insist that this hair repair treatment is a miracle worker. It combines nutrient-rich, ultra-hydrating ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil that help to fortify your hair, leaving it with a glossy sheen. To use, just apply a thick layer of this luxe formula from roots to tips, let it set for 10 minutes, then rinse for an instant glow and buttery soft locks.

These Claw Clips That Take You Straight Back To The 90s TOCESS Hair Claw Clips Amazon $12 See On Amazon Take your style straight back to the 90s with these fun and convenient claw clips. They come in a pack of four different colors, and each one is large enough to hold up all of your hair, even if it’s long. Reviewers also mention that these clips are extra durable and don’t break easily, making them perfect for everyday use.

This Exfoliating Brush That Can Prevent Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Brush for Razor Bumps Amazon $11 See On Amazon This exfoliating brush helps to slough off dead skin cells to prevent painful razor bumps. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, and it features soft, flexible bristles that gently exfoliate your skin. You can use this brush both before and after you shave to ensure your pores are clear and your skin is soft.

This Hair Spray That Temporarily Darkens Roots & Gray Strands L'Oreal Paris Root Cover Up (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers insist that this root cover-up spray works like magic. If you prefer to cover your roots or gray hairs, just spray this down your part line for an imperceptible, if temporary, solution. It comes in a variety of hues so you can find the perfect match for your hair color, and you get two cans in a pack so you’ll have enough to cover you until you get to the salon.

This Hair Detangler That Smells Like Oranges & Vanilla The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler Amazon $6 See On Amazon A few spritzes of this conditioning detangler will make running a comb through your hair so much easier. Made with argan oil, jojoba protein, and shea butter, this spray gently conditions and softens hair to loosen knots and tangles. And as a bonus: it’s infused with orange and vanilla, so it smells amazing.

These Versatile Water Bottles That Continuously Mist Uervoton Hair Spray Bottle Amazon $7 See On Amazon These water bottles are different from others on the market because they can release a continuous mist until the bottle is empty. That means you only have to tap the handle once for a stream of mist that won’t stop until you let go. Reviewers especially love these spray bottles for taking care of indoor plants and styling hair.

This Wet Brush That’s Gentle On Your Hair Wet Brush Go Green Hair Detangler Amazon $12 See On Amazon With over 7,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer writes that this wet brush is “so comfortable to use and detangle.” You can use it with fresh-from-the-shower hair without causing any damage thanks to flexible bristles, which gently weave through stubborn knots without pulling. And as a plus, this brush also features a lightweight, biodegradable handle made from plant starches.

These Facial Wax Strips That Won’t Irritate Your Skin Nad's Facial Wax Strip (20 Count) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Even if you have sensitive skin, you can still use these convenient wax strips if you want to remove any facial hair. They’re completely fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, and the best part? They’re ready to use right out of the package. Just place anywhere on your face you may want to remove hair, like your chin, cheek, or between your eyebrows, then rub the strip and peel.

This Wildly Popular Smart Outlet That Works With Alexa Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 360,000 people absolutely rave about this smart outlet from Amazon. It’s so popular because it couldn’t be easier to set up — you literally just plug it into your outlet and sync it to your Alexa. That’s it. This handy product automatically adds voice control capabilities to any outlet so you can shut off your lights and appliances with the sound of your voice.

This Outlet Adaptor That Doubles As A Night Light POWRUI Outlet Extender with Night Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this outlet adapter triple how many things you can plug in, but it also doubles as a night light. It has room for six outlets instead of two, as well as two fast-charging USB ports in the center. Plus, the LED night light features a smart sensor so it turns on automatically at dusk and shuts off at dawn.

This USB Hub With Individual Switches Sabrent 4-Port USB Hub Amazon $8 See On Amazon This USB hub is so convenient because it features individual switches for each port. The hub itself plugs into a USB port to power the other four ports. Each of the four has its own switch so you can turn your devices on and off to conserve power. On top of that, this hub is super lightweight and slim, so it’s easy to take with you when you travel.

This Indoor Security Camera That’s Really Affordable Blink Home Security Mini Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon With over 100,000 positive reviews, it’s easy to see why this affordable security camera has so many fans. It features a high-definition picture, and it also has a motion detector that lets you know when it senses movement in your home. You can even store images in the cloud to review later, and you can check your camera with voice commands by syncing it with your Alexa.

This Bluetooth Receiver That Has An Extra Long Battery Life Comsoon Bluetooth Receiver for Car Amazon $17 See On Amazon This Bluetooth receiver is great for for streaming audio through your car’s speakers or taking hands-free calls while you drive. Just plug it into the auxiliary slot and tap the button to pair this genius device to your phone. You can tap the button again to pause music or answer a call, and this receiver can stream continuously for 16 hours on a single charge.

This Alarm Clock That Mimics A Sunrise JALL Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $46 See On Amazon This sunrise lamp makes getting up in the morning so much more enjoyable. Instead of blaring an alarm, this lamp slowly grows brighter and brighter to mimic a natural sunrise while gently encouraging your body to wake. If you’re still having trouble getting up, this lamp also emits nature sounds when it’s at full brightness to ensure you’re ready to go.

This Device That Keeps Track Of Your Pets, Keys & Everything In Between Tracki Mini GPS Tracker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Just snap this tracking device onto your purse, pet, or luggage to keep tabs on it. It comes with a variety of accessories, including a magnet, lanyard, and clip, so you can easily attach it to anything you want, and then you can check the app in your phone to track it. This tracker is also waterproof so you can safely put it on items that could get wet.

These Luxury Sheets That Feel Like Sleeping On A Cloud Mellanni Cooling Bed Sheets (4-Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon One reviewer writes that these luxury sheets are “absolutely the best sheets I've ever bought in my whole life.” They’re made from a buttery microfiber blend that’s lightweight and breathable, so you won’t overheat while you sleep. They also come in a ton of different colors to match your bedroom decor, or if you have a mattress topper, you can also go with the “deep pocket” option.

This Satin Pillowcase Set That’s Gentle On Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This satin pillowcase feels like a dream, and it’s actually good for your skin and hair, too. Unlike cotton, satin won’t pull moisture from your hair and skin, causing frizz and dehydrated skin when you wake up. It also feels silky smooth and comes in 23 vibrant colors to choose from.

These Hotel-Quality Pillows That Are Cool & Comfy Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you tend to overheat while you sleep, these luxe cooling pillows are an absolute must. They feature a petal-soft sateen cover, and they’re filled with down alternative that won’t trap in heat. The best part is that the small pieces of down fibers can move around the inside of the pillow to form to your head, neck, and upper back perfectly so you feel as if you’re being hugged all night.

This Fly Trap That You Can Use Indoors FENUN Indoor Fly Trap Amazon $40 See On Amazon This fly trap is so genius, you’ll wish you’d discovered it sooner. Here’s how it works: the flies are attracted to the bright purple lights, and then the internal fan traps them inside and pulls them into the bottom compartment, where there’s a sticky board. All you have to do is empty the compartment and change out the sticky board whenever it fills up.

These Silicone Straws That You Can Reuse Flathead Reusable Silicone Straws (20-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only are these silicone straws eco-friendly, but they come in fun colors, too. They come in a set of 20 and five different colors. Unlike metal straws, these offer a bit of flexibility, making them safer to use, especially for younger kids. This pack also comes with a cleaning brush that you can thread through to remove any leftover debris on the inside.

These Exercise Bands That Work Your Glutes Gymbee Fabric Resistance Bands (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re new to the gym or you’re looking to amp up your workout, these booty bands are a great addition. You get three in a set, and each one has a different resistance level (easy, medium, or heavy). These bands are also made from flexible fabric that won’t roll up when you’re doing squats or deadlifts, making them an instant fan favorite overall.

This Pet Brush That Gets All The Way To The Undercoat Hertzko Soft Pet Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unlike other brushes, this innovative pet brush works on any and all types of fur. It features extra long, flexible bristles that can get all the way to your dog or cat’s undercoat. The bristles are also rounded at the tips so they won’t irritate their skin, and the ergonomic hand ensures you have a secure grip while you work through knots and tangles.

This Honey Dispenser That Keeps Your Counters Mess-Free Hunnibi Honey Dispenser Amazon $26 See On Amazon This gorgeous honey dispenser will look great on your countertops — and it won’t drip, either. It features an intricate pattern etched into the glass, and it features a one-touch button on the handle to release the perfect amount of honey or syrup. It also comes with a “drip holder” that you can set this dispenser in to prevent any honey from getting the counters sticky.

This Wedge Pillow That Can Prevent Snoring & Acid Reflux Kӧlbs Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this wedge pillow, but one reason reviewers rave about it is the ultra-comfy top layer. It’s made from luxe memory foam, which gently cradles your upper body to relieve pressure on your joints. It also features a wide base, so you can still turn to your side in your sleep, and you can even choose from two different height options depending on your preference.

This Mesh Tape That Keeps Your Rugs From Slipping iPrimio NeverCurl Double Sided Rug Tape Amazon $18 See On Amazon This rug tape is truly legit. It’s made from texture mesh fabric and features a strong adhesive on one side. To keep your rugs from sliding, just place the sticky side onto the bottom of your rug, then remove the backing. The mesh fabric holds your rug in place with ease, and it won’t scratch up your floors.

These Velvet Hangers That Keep Your Clothes From Falling Amazon Basics Velvet Clothes Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon For less than the price of a lunch date, you can grab this 50-pack of non-slip hangers. Each hanger is covered in velvet, which adds the perfect amount of texture so your silky blouses and dresses won’t fall to the bottom of the closet. They also feature small divots on the top so you can hang strappy items without them slipping, making these hangers perfect for just about any piece of clothing.

This Mattress Topper That’s Infused With Cooling Gel Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $43 See On Amazon This mattress topper is so comfortable that you won’t want to get out of bed in the morning. It features two inches of high-density memory foam that feels like a cloud. But what makes this topper different from others is that it’s also infused with gel beads, which help to keep you cool throughout the night.

This Lightweight Blanket That Comes In A Ton Of Colors Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $15 See On Amazon With 27 colors to choose from, you can grab a couple of these lightweight throw blankets for your home. There’s every color from rich gem tones to soothing neutrals, and they also come in four different sizes. The highlight of these blankets, though, is in the way they feel. Reviewers mention that the best part of these blankets is that they’re super soft, yet not heavy, making them perfect for year-round use.

This Storage Pouch That Can Hold All Your Favorite Pens EASTHILL Stationary Pouch Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you can’t get enough office supplies, then you need this storage pouch in your life. It’s a unique triangle shape that can hold tons of pens, pencils, and markers. It also has a slim side pouch that can hold five of you favorite pens or pencils. It also has a clear front window so you can see all of your supplies, and the 3-D shape ensures there’s room for everything you need.

This Mosquito Repellent That Creates A 15-Foot Shield Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of reaching for fragrant sprays, grab this mosquito repeller before you head outside. Here’s how it works: This device emits the same natural repellants found in plants, and it doesn’t require any electricity or batteries to operate it. Just pop in a fuel cartridge and it’s good to go. It even creates a 15-foot barrier so you can move freely about your porch or patio.

This Vacuum Attachment That Cleans Out Your Dryer Holikme Dryer Lint Vacuum (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The next time you need to clean lint from your dryer, grab this handy vacuum attachment to make the job quick and simple. All you have to do is attach the hose to the end of your vacuum hose, then stick it into your dryer vent. It gets deep into your machine to pull up dirt and debris, and the attachment even comes with a long brush that you can use to clean it out between uses.

These Curtains That Blackout 100% Of Sunlight NICETOWN Thermal Curtains Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only do these blackout curtains keep out light, but they also reduce outside noise, too. They feature two multi-layered panels that keep UV light at bay, instantly darkening your room so you can get a good night’s sleep. They also muffle outside noise while keeping out both heat and chill to regulate the temperature of your room so you’re as comfortable as possible.

This Duvet Cover That’s Buttery Soft Besure Duvet Cover Amazon $21 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers swear by this comfy duvet cover to help them get a good night’s sleep. That’s because it’s made from super soft brushed microfiber, so it feels like heaven against your skin. It also features ties inside the corners to keep your comforter in place, as well as a zippered closure. It even comes with matching pillow shams to complete the set.

This Popular Water Bottle That’s Leak-Proof Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can slip this water bottle into your purse or backpack without worrying about spills or leaks. It features a tightly-sealed lid, and you can only access the spout by unlocking the button on the lid. This 32-ounce bottle is also double insulated, so it can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and condensation won’t form on the outer shell either.

This Lunch Tote That’s Actually Big Enough For All Your Food Buringer Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike other trendy totes, this lunch tote is actually big enough to hold all your food and drinks without cramming them in. There’s enough space inside the pocket to hold multiple storage dishes, snacks, and even a can of soda or two. Plus, it’s made from waterproof fabric, and it’s insulated so it’ll keep your lunch fresh until it’s time to eat.

This Slim Storage Cart That You Can Tuck Into Any Corner SPACEKEEPER Slim Storage Cart Amazon $20 See On Amazon At only 5 inches wide, you can slip this storage cart into any corner of your room. It features three sturdy shelves, each of which is 15 inches long, making them the perfect size to hold office supplies, photos, plants, and more. This cart is also on wheels, so it’s easy to move about as needed.

These Kitchen Mats That Feel Good Under Your Feet KMAT Cushioned Kitchen Mat (Set of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re on your feet a lot, these comfortable kitchen mats are a total lifesaver. You get two in a set, and each one is made from premium materials that won’t tear or break down over time. These mats also have a bit of cushion to them, so they relieve pressure on your joints while you’re cooking or doing dishes. And with two different sizes, you can find the best fit for your kitchen.

These Extra Strong Magnets That Can Keep You Organized Papercode Magnet Clips (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These refrigerator magnets are so strong that they can hold everything from kids’ art projects to photos to cards and more. Here’s how they work: to apply one to your fridge, you place a sticker over the magnet first. That way, when you take it off, it won’t scratch or otherwise damage your fridge. And with 12 in a pack, you can use these magnets for reminders, grocery lists, and everything you need to help you stay organized.

These Dishcloths That Have A Cult Following Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Nearly 25,000 positive reviews insist that you give these Swedish dishcloths a try. Made from a unique blend of cellulose and cotton, these dishcloths are super absorbent and are soft to the touch when wet. When they’re dry, the textured pattern is perfect for scrubbing stuck-on stains. On top of that, you can reuse these cloths again and again, and they come in a pack of 10, so you’ll have plenty to use for a long time to come.

This Toaster That Has Extra-Wide Slots Elite Gourmet 4-Slice Toaster Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re making toast from sandwich bread or want to heat up a bagel, this best-selling toaster has you covered. It features four extra wide slots so you can fit in any sized slice of bread or baked good you want to toast, and you can adjust the levels of toastiness so you get the perfect crisp. It also has “defrost” and “reheat” features, as well as a cancel button if you want to take out your bread a bit earlier.

This Electric Opener That Makes Popping Bottles A Breeze Cokunst Electric Wine Opener Amazon $11 See On Amazon This electric opener makes it a breeze to pop open a fresh bottle anytime. All you have to do is position it over the cork and press the side button. It inserts a coil into the cork, and when you press the eject button, it lifts it back out, bringing the cork with it. This opener also comes with a foil cutter, so you have everything you need for your next pour.

This Beverage Chiller That Cools Your Coffee In 60 Seconds HyperChiller Beverage Chiller Amazon $27 See On Amazon This beverage chiller is so brilliant, you’ll never have to buy cold brew coffee again. It features a special chamber that holds cold water so that when you pour a hot beverage inside, the cold water presses in around it to instantly cool off the liquid. All you have to do is pour in hot coffee, swirl it around this chiller for 60 seconds, and pour for iced coffee in a minute or less.

This Ice Tray That Comes With Its Own Bin Yoove Ice Cue Tray with Lid & Bin Amazon $26 See On Amazon Once you start using this super convenient ice tray, you’ll never go back to the originals. The soft, flexible tray has space for 36 ice cubes, and when they’re finished freezing, you can place them in the container bin it comes with. It also comes with a snap-on lid to prevent spills, as well as a scoop, making this a great addition to any party you’re hosting.

These Cups That Keep Your Wine Perfectly Chilled Host Freeze Cooling Cups (Set of 2) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These freezable wine glasses are exactly what you need to keep you wine chilled on a hot day. You get two in a set, and each one features double-insulated walls that keep your wine cool and delicious. They also feature a wide strip of silicone that you can comfortably wrap your hand around while you sip.

This Gooseneck Tablet Holder That Has Tons Of Fans Lamicall Tablet Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Reviewers love this simple, easy-to-use gooseneck tablet holder. It features a 10.5-inch flexible neck that you can twist and bend into any shape you want. It also features an ultra sturdy clip that can expand almost three inches to clamp onto the side of your desk or table. Use it to take calls at your desk, watch a show in bed, look up a recipe in your kitchen, and more.

These Wipes That Are Safe For Your Electronics MiracleWipes Electronics Cleaning Wipes (60 Count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These electronics wipes are so popular for good reason: they clean your most delicate devices while leaving behind a streak-free shine. There are 60 wipes in one pack, and they’re infused with a special formula that cleans off your phone, tablet, computer, TV, and more without causing any damage. Plus, reviewers rave about how spotless your electronics look when you’re finished.

This Webcam That You Can Snap Onto Your Laptop Dericam Webcam with Microphone Amazon $19 See On Amazon Before you hop on your next Zoom meeting, place this high-def webcam on top of your laptop for an instant upgrade. This 1080-pixel camera provides a crisp image, and it also features automatic image correction in low lighting. On top of that, it also has a built-in mic for amplified sound, and it comes with a lens cap that you can snap over the camera for privacy between meetings.