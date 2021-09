NikkieTutorials is far from a shrinking violet, and for her 2021 Met Gala look, she pulled out all the stops. From her massive false lashes to her stunning gown, the BeauTuber was as bold and bright as ever. To bring her image of Americana to life, NikkieTutorials’ 2021 Met Gala dress was a tribute to transgender advocate Marsha P. Johnson. But the best part? Seeing how happy she looked taking in all the fashion excitement.