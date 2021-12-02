Foodies might be split on this, but surely everyone loves looking at mushrooms; that’s just a fact. The little guys have funky hats, are a delicious addition to nearly any meal, and could potentially be fatal. Between the style and the drama, what more could you want? The latest wave of mushroom fashion is, naturally, tied to the rise of cottagecore. The soft, return-to-the-land movement has recently fallen in love with fungi, so if you’re on the hunt for the coziest way to get in on this new cottagecore evolution, you need a mushroom hoodie.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.