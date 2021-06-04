TikTok has quickly become the platform to get your beauty info from, and one of its favorite makeup artists, Mikayla Nogueira, is now dropping a beauty collection. Announced on June 3, Nogueira is teaming up with Glamlite for her first-ever makeup collaboration. While not too many details are available at the moment, the collaboration will drop on June 13, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“I want people to fall in love with makeup again,” Nogueira said in her TikTok announcement. “Makeup is so powerful in the way that it allows for self-expression, and that it’s meant for everyone, whether you’re a beginner or you’re someone that’s been around the block and you really know what you’re doing.” She goes on to say she loves to teach people about different ways to use makeup, as well as inspire others to step out of their comfort zones. The little information Nogueira offered about the collection is that it’s made for outspoken people, is inspired by Massachusetts, and will feature a 30-pan palette. That’s right, 30 different shades. Although, sadly, it was impossible to make out any of the colors included in the very brief palette appearance.

Glamlite, a company founded by Gisselle Hernandez, was made to be a place for all makeup lovers to feel welcome and accepted. Much like Nogueira who, in a little over a year, now has more than 5 million TikTok followers, the beauty brand knows what it’s like to suddenly blow up on the internet. It first went viral back in 2018 over a pizza-inspired eyeshadow palette. Ever since then, the brand has been growing, and in about three years, it’s reached mainstream, consistent success. This collab is truly a match made in heaven.

This meeting of viral minds has been in the works for months now, and there’s no way to say exactly what it will feature. While it looks like the 30-pan palette will likely be filled with vibrant eyeshadow shades (I mean, who’s ever heard of a 30-pan bronzer palette?), it’s anyone’s guess as to what exactly will be included. However, given Nogueira’s work with Ulta Beauty and her honest review videos, there’s no doubt that whatever products are involved will only be the best.