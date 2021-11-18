I’m not much of a holiday shopper, but one thing I always make sure to treat myself to is a new handbag. I mean, after all, it’s the most justifiable purchase you can make. What else can you wear absolutely every day without anyone thinking it’s weird? (And no, I’m not talking about what your colleagues will make note of on Zoom.) That’s why I always make sure to invest in a great handbag that I’ll be excited to show off for the next 365 days, and for high-quality yet still moderately-affordable handbags I can splurge on (that won’t totally overhaul my bank account), I always go to Michael Kors. And during the Michael Kors Black Friday 2021 sale, there are some serious discounts that will make my wallet even happier than usual.

But this year the Michael Kors sale extends way beyond handbags. It also includes cult-favorite watches, shoes, accessories, and even outerwear. Even better, they’re all discounted at up to hundreds of dollars off of the original prices. Here’s exactly how to shop the deals and what to put on your wishlist this year.

When Does The Michael Kors Black Friday 2021 Sale Start?

The official Black Friday sale is for one day only, beginning on Nov. 26, but early discounts are already live on the brand’s website. The early access Black Friday deals include discounts at up to 60% off.

When Does The Michael Kors Black Friday 2021 Sale End?

The early deals expire on Nov. 24, but you have a few days before the official Black Friday sale begins to keep shopping. Although early access deals are only available online, you can shop in stores and online on Nov. 26. (If you prefer to shop in-store, check out the locations near you here.)

What To Shop At This Year’s Michael Kors 2021 Black Friday Sale:

I have my eye on a new reversible puffer coat ($119, MichaelKors.com) on sale for $119 (regularly $250) and this wool trench coat ($149, MichaelKors.com) on sale for $149 (regularly $350) to stay warm and chic all winter long.

You can even pick up an oversized gold-tone watch ($169, MichaelKors.com) for just $169 (regularly $295), or a new pair of leather riding boots ($149, MichaelKors.com) for just $149 (regularly $350). Of course, I didn’t forget about my favorite holiday pick: the handbags. Whether you’re into a crossbody style for under $100 or a logo shoulder bag on sale for $169 (normally $348), I can promise there is something for everyone this year.

These deals are already live on the site, so be sure to check back again after Nov. 24 to see the official Black Friday deals, which will be available while supplies last.

If you’re looking to shop RN, add these items to your cart ASAP:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.