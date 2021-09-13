Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark hotel to finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Stallion was dressed head to toe in Coach, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, since the rapper and songwriter has been collaborating with the iconic brand since earlier this year. Stallion has been the model and spokesperson for Coach’s pillow tabby bag and Coach’s collaboration with the Japanese streetwear brand BAPE that came out in July 2021.

The coach look she rocked on the red carpet was a mix of Old Hollywood glamor with a pop of ‘80s fluff, and Stallion made the completed look work in the way only she can. With the soft, cascading waves in her hair, Stallion looked like a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s, but when your gaze falls to the base of her dress, you were brought into a whole other decade entirely. The asymmetrical leg cut in her dress is adorned with puffed ‘80s-style tulle that falls perfectly down the curves of her body-ody-ody. Stallion accessorized with glam drop earrings, a stunning diamond bracelet, and a small wristlet purse.

More to come...