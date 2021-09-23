You Can Now Get MAC's Most Iconic Lipstick Shade In A Bunch Of Different Formulas

Nothing beats the classic look of a red lip; it truly goes with everything. And MAC Cosmetics is bringing a whole new meaning to the look. The brand’s iconic Ruby Woo lipstick is beyond popular, and soon, there’ll be even more red-lip deliciousness in your future. MAC is expanding its Ruby Woo lipstick into an entire Ruby’s Crew line, with new formulas and textures for the taking.

Ruby Woo lipstick is a favorite of some of the biggest celebrity names out there. Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Saweetie have all rocked the deep red lipstick with blue undertones. But, that’s not where the love stops. According to MAC, the brand sells around four tubes of the universally flattering shade every minute. There’s popular and then there’s sensational, and Ruby Woo’s cult-following is definitely well-deserved. The fade-proof product promises eight hours of intense color in a shade that would make Marilyn Monroe jealous.

The original Ruby Woo comes in a classic lipstick formula that goes on like butter. However, for the first time ever, there’ll be other formula options for lovers of all kinds of lip products. Ruby’s Crew is taking the blue-tinted red in three new directions, meaning you’ll be able to get your ideal lip finish of the iconic Ruby Woo.

Courtesy of Mac Cosmetics

When does MAC’s Ruby’s Crew Collection drop?

Sadly, MAC has not released an official date for when you can start shopping Ruby’s Crew. But, that doesn’t mean you have to wait eons to score these new lippies. The brand has confirmed that the Ruby’s Crew launch date will occur during the first week in October. You can sign up for updates on MAC’s website to be notified the minute Ruby’s Crew drops.

Where can you shop MAC’s Ruby’s Crew Collection?

While you can shop MAC products at a slew of other stores, like Macy’s, Ulta Beauty, and Bloomingdale’s, for the first roll-out, the only confirmed place to buy Ruby’s Crew (for now) is on MAC’s website. Likely, the new versions of Ruby Woo will eventually reach other stores, but it’s better to be safe than sorry when shopping the initial launch.

What does MAC’s Ruby’s Crew include?

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Alongside the original Ruby Woo Retro Matte Lipstick ($24, MAC), you’ll be able to get the shade with a soft-focus tint in the Ruby’s Crew Powder Kiss Lipstick. The powder formula also contains moisturizing ingredients that give it a lip balm feel with all the vibrant color you’ve come to expect. For those who prefer lip stains, the Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour is just what you need. This iteration promises non-flaking color with a vitamin E-infused formula keep your lips feeling comfortable and plump all day. You can also get the slightly blurred look in liquid form with the Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour.

Given the return of Y2K fashion trends, Ruby’s Crew wouldn’t be complete without a Lipglass option. Despite having the high-sheen you’d expect of a lip gloss, this Lipglass still achieves a heavily-pigmented look. Lastly, you can use the Ruby Woo Lip Pencil to finish all these looks off.

How much does MAC’s Ruby’s Crew cost?

When it comes to a lipstick you’ll be using over and over again, it’s imperative that it’s not too expensive, but you can splurge a little. And, you’re in luck. MAC’s Ruby’s Crew is all priced between $19 and $27. You may just have to get one of each version, so you can discover your favorite Ruby Woo out there.

