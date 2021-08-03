This $8 BB Cream Is Shaking TikTok Makeup Artists To Their Cores

If you’re tired of redness on your face peeking through your foundation, I have the product for you. In this week’s seemingly never-ending installment of “What TikTok Made Me Buy,” say hello to L’Oréal Paris’ Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream ($8, Target). This product is seriously the color-correcting product to end all color-correcting products. It’s been filling up my For You Page, and the results are, from what I can see, undeniable.

The Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream goes on light green, but as you rub it in, the color slowly transforms to match your skin tone, while counteracting redness in the process. You only need a small amount to neutralize most of the redness on your face. And somehow, this product gets even better. It’s created to work on all skin types, including sensitive skin, and the formula is infused with antioxidants, as well as vitamins C and E, to keep your skin feeling healthy and hydrated throughout the day. You should note that most of the TikTok reviews of this product include lighter skin tones.

In a few weeks, this product has already circulated through the TikTok ringer, and beauty enthusiasts and makeup artists alike are loving it. Honestly, I could just watch the magic of the green somehow transforming into a skin tone over and over again. It even held up during Beauty TikToker and makeup artist Rose Siard’s seven-hour wear test. Long-lasting? Lazy-girl approved? A viral must-have? Count me in.

You can shop this product super easily, as you’ll find L’Oréal products at drugstores and most big-box stores, Walmart, Target, and Ulta Beauty. The BB Cream generally retails around and below $10, so you can combat any unwanted redness affordably. If you need a little extra convincing, just watch these TikTok reviews of the Magic Skin Beautifier below: