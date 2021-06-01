Celeb Style
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Lil Nas X attends the Tom Ford AW20 show at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X's Best Outfits Are Calling Me By My Name

Cowboy glam is my new aesthetic.

By Margaret Blatz
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh from the ’80s, Lil Nas X shone in his oversized, iridescent suit at the iHeart Radio Awards. He styled it with white, platform go-go boots and a baby Telfar bag. The piece was designed by up-and-coming Swedish designer Selam Fessahaye.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the rapper stunned in a lime green-and-pink, snakeskin print leather suit. Paired with Lil Nas X’s tightly curled hair, tinted glasses, and dangle earrings, this outfit couldn’t ring more of Prince if it tried.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

