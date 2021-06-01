Cowboy glam is my new aesthetic.
Fresh from the ’80s, Lil Nas X shone in his oversized, iridescent suit at the iHeart Radio Awards. He styled it with white, platform go-go boots and a baby Telfar bag. The piece was designed by up-and-coming Swedish designer Selam Fessahaye.
For the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the rapper stunned in a lime green-and-pink, snakeskin print leather suit. Paired with Lil Nas X’s tightly curled hair, tinted glasses, and dangle earrings, this outfit couldn’t ring more of Prince if it tried.