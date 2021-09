You’ve come to expect the unexpected when it comes to this artist’s red carpet fashion, but Lil Nas X’s 2021 VMAs look is above and beyond anything you could’ve dreamed of. The “Montero” singer is a vision in lavender in his suit-and-dress combo. The top and back of his pants are sequined and rhinestoned to add an extra pop of bling. Lil Nas X went even further with his VMAs look by topping it all off with a curly mullet. Let’s dive into the details.