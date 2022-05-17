It looks like Leni Klum has inherited more than her supermodel mom’s incredible bone structure. The 18-year-old model shared a post of her prom ‘fit this week with a caption that more than suggests she’s been raiding Heidi Klum’s closet, and to great effect. For prom this year, Leni wore a strapless, knee-length, black dress that eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out is the very same one worn by mom Heidi for a 1998 event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Talk about vintage.

In an Instagram gallery post from Monday, May 16, the younger Klum posed for three photos in the stunning but simple little black dress. The caption on the photo set reads, “prom night in mamas dress,” which confirms what fans already believed: This is a truly vintage, not to mention iconic, LBD.

Not only did the supermodel wear the same dress on the red carpet for HBO's Comic Relief VIII in 1998, but at the time, the then-24-year-old also sported darker, honey-colored hair — which may appear unfamiliar to fans of Project Runway and America’s Got Talent, in which she almost always has her signature blonde locks — in almost the same shade of brunette her daughter sported for prom, more than 20 years later.

Mama Klum also commented on the post sharing a heart-eye emoji, which makes me think she takes more kindly to her daughter rummaging through her fashion archives than my mom did when I was a teenager.

The strapless dress is a quintessential LBD with a formfitting silhouette that features gathering under the bustline. It’s definitely a throwback — very ‘90s, if you ask this elder millennial — and looks just as incredible on the daughter as it does on her mother.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

While Heidi opted to accessorize the dress with a statement necklace featuring a number of gold chains gathered in a large knot and skimming the neckline of the dress, her daughter went for simpler styling. Leni appears to have donned a simple, single-strand necklace for prom and no other jewelry.

Glam-wise, both mother and daughter opted for a rosy-nude lip, fresh skin, and a barely-there nude eye that is almost but not quite smokey. One thing is definitely for certain: Both ladies look stunning in the subtly glamorous gown and the ‘fit is one that’s still on point, 24 years after it made its first red carpet appearance.