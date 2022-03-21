Red carpet, wedding aisle, same diff.
Kristen Stewart looked positively bridal in a Brandon Maxwell wedding gown on the red carpet for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards. This has got to be my favorite bridal look ever worn by Stewart and I say that as a Twilight fan.
The Brandon Maxwell gown stuns with a sheer, corseted top with an asymmetrical waistline and a full skirt featuring a spiraling link pattern. Bottom line: This gown has me counting down the days until Stewart’s own wedding to fiancée Dylan Meyer.