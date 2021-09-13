You Probably Missed These Stunning Details In Keke Palmer's Met Gala Look

The 2021 Met Gala, aka the biggest night in fashion, is underway. The event, usually held on the first Monday in May, was moved to mid-September, but the stars are still turning out. This year's theme is “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” so it’s pretty open to interpretation by all the fashionistas. And Keke Palmer's Met Gala 2021 look is no exception. Palmer may have eschewed the red, white, and blue, but her look is beautifully detailed.

Palmer wore a long sheath gown by designer Sergio Hudson. Hudson has been a hot designer for years but went into overdrive ever since the Biden Inauguration, where he dressed both Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama. As a Black designer who works out of Los Angeles, Palmer’s choice fits the brief perfectly, highlighting the breadth and depth of the American design community and how it’s changing in the 21st century.

But the details of Palmer’s gown are where the dress really shone. At first glance, the dress seems to be a brown column, but on camera, when Palmer moved, thousands of golden sequins glittered under the light, turning her into a living statuette. The back of the dress was a plunge that ended below the waistline.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

But no dress is complete without accessories, and Palmer made sure to accent her deep gold sheath with perfect flair.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer’s hair was natural and full-bodied with relaxed curls. Underneath, long gold drop earrings with ruby pendants hung from her ears, complementing the gold rings on her fingers. Her dark nails were also outlined with gold with diagonal stripes down the middle.

Her makeup also embodied the gold theme, with glittering gold shimmer and dramatic cat eyes stretching back toward her temples. The overall effect was dazzling, making her one of the best of the evening.