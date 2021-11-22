Kate Spade Is Offering Shoppers Daily Surprise Sales For Black Friday

When I think of Kate Spade, I think of throwing myself (and my cell phone) into a taxi cab, shoving loose change into a puffer, and quite literally wearing a heart-shaped handbag on my sleeve. That’s because the iconic New York fashion brand is known for its novelty bags that celebrate the city, wildlife, and just about anything you can think of. The Kate Spade designs don’t take themselves too seriously, and neither do I, which is why the brand and I are a match made in chic-weirdo heaven. And now, in honor of the Kate Spade Black Friday 2021 sale, all of my favorite handbags and accessories are seriously discounted, so I couldn’t be happier.

This year, there’s a mix of regular Black Friday-specific savings and daily deals that are already available in stores and online. Plus, Kate Spade has made it easier to bundle gifts and save this year, since many of the brand’s discounts include getting two items for the price of one or bundling matching handbags and coin purses to get a complete set at a lower cost.

If you’re interested (raises hand), here’s everything you need to know to shop the Kate Spade Black Friday sale for 2021 in store and online.

When Does The Kate Spade Black Friday 2021 Sale Start?

Black Friday daily deals are already beginning on the site. Each day, a new batch of “surprise” discounts will arrive. On Nov. 22, deals include over 50% off of iconic bags, like the Bailey shoulder bag, which typically retails for $359. The daily flash sale cuts the price to just $79 in multiple colorways.

And remember those bundle deals I’d mentioned? You can score the glitter crossbody camera bag with a matching card holder to boot for just $119 for both. All you have to do is enter code “MAKEITTWO” at checkout to secure the deal.

And if you’re a fan of those novelty bags and accessories like I am, they’re also part of the sale. Just in time for winter, the arctic friends polar bear card holder is on sale for just $49 (regularly $99). Check back daily to see new deals that are popping up throughout the week.

What’s included in the Kate Spade 2021 Black Friday sale?

There’s so much to love about the brand’s surprise sales. Here’s what I’m eyeing RN, and don’t forget to use the code “BFPREVIEW”:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When Does The Kate Spade Black Friday 2021 Sale End?

It’s likely that deals will end on Saturday Nov. 27, but deals will probably extend into Cyber Monday celebrations. There are new discounts daily so now’s the time to be checking the Kate Spade website if you want to take advantage of the deals.