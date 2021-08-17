Your glitter game is about to go absolutely buck-wild. TikTok’s favorite makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira has given her seal of approval to several makeup products that subsequently fly off the shelves, but a certain set of new eyeshadow pigments might’ve just outshone all the others — literally. These magical shadows are the Chameleon Eyeshadow Flakes from Kaima Cosmetics, and believe me when I say the glimmer of each and every shade is positively unmatched.

Watching Nogueira freak out over these chromatic, holographic eyeshadow flakes is a rush of endorphins in and of itself. After she saw another TikTok showing off the products, the MUA couldn’t help but buy 17 different shades of the Chameleon Eyeshadow Flakes. “I’ve put cool sh*t on my eyes, but nothing like this,” she said after applying the color Prism. “This is hands down the best and coolest product I’ve put on my eyes.” Given all of the sick looks Nogueira has pulled off, that’s high praise indeed.

The eyeshadows come in a dry formula. As you can see in Noguiera’s tutorial, you first mix the flakes with what she called a potion. You tap out a small amount and mix in the Glistening Pigment Drops to turn the shadows into a liquid formula that is easily applied to your eyelids — or anywhere else for that matter. With just one swipe, Noguiera’s lids practically turned into melted gold. Truly, the sparkles jumped out of my phone. She used a brush for a crisp, clean application, but you can easily get the same effect just by applying it with your fingertip.

Currently, however, these eyeshadows are harder to get your hands on than you might have guessed. After going viral on TikTok, unsurprisingly, Kaima Cosmetics has sold out of most of its products and is now on a brief hiatus. As the brand has had an onslaught of orders recently, they’re not even taking pre-orders just yet, so you’re going to have to practice some patience here. The brand is planning on shipping out all current orders on Aug. 25, so hopefully, you won’t have to wait long for a Kaima Cosmetics restock.

In case Noguiera’s review wasn’t enough to convince you, there are plenty of other fans of these vibrant Chameleon Glitter Flakes. Here’s a sneak peek of all the different shades and looks you have to look forward to as you patiently await a restock.