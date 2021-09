Kacey’s Musgraves’ 2021 VMAs dress worked hard, but her hat worked wayyyyy harder. Fresh off the release of her new album star-crossed, Musgraves walked the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet dressed to stop traffic. With a form-fitting purple dress; extra-long, red leather gloves; and an enormous feathered purple hat that’s bigger than she is, Musgraves made it clear she didn’t come to play.