Jenna Ortega might have single-handedly brought back goth chic as the color-allergic Wednesday from Netflix’s hit series, but the actor’s Golden Globes red carpet debut took a different approach. According to the first-time nominee’s stylist, Enrique Melendez, Ortega’s 2023 Golden Globes dress was intentionally much more Jenna than Wednesday — and it’s safe to say Wednesday would have *hated* it.