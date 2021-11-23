Sooo Many Things Are 40% Off At J.Crew’s Black Friday Pre-Sale RN

The second November hits, my brain shifts into plaid mode. It doesn’t matter that the December holidays are more than 30 days away, I want my house decked out in plaid, my accessories decked out in plaid, and I want to be covered in the print from head to toe. There’s something about it that just feels like home to me, and thankfully the J. Crew Black Friday 2021 sale knows exactly what I’m talking about.

This year, there will be sitewide savings at J. Crew, and I have my eye on everything from the Jodie Turner-Smith edit. She’s practically dripping in plaid, and there’s a huge selection of everything from coats, jackets, and winter accessories to even cute PJs that, after one look, I was instantly obsessed with. No matter what you’re looking to shop this year (or who you’re shopping for), there’s something for everyone on your list.

Here’s everything you need to know about shopping the Black Friday sale this year.

When does the J.Crew Black Friday 2021 sale start?

This year, Black Friday savings kick off early. Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 23, you can score 40% off sitewide, including the holiday collection. To secure the discount, all you have to do is enter code “SHOPEARLY” at checkout.

There’s a tartan (plaid) blazer ($328, JCrew.com) that I’m eyeing for 40% off and matching pants to boot ($168, JCrew.com), also 40% off, but you truly can’t go wrong with anything from the holiday collection.

After the early sale ends on Thursday, Nov. 25, the true Black Friday sale begins. Beginning on Black Friday, you can shop what J. Crew is calling its “biggest sale of the year.” On that day only, you can score free shipping on everything you purchase (typically, free shipping is only reserved for rewards members).

Additional savings include 40% off sitewide (with no exclusions!), and you can even take an extra 60% off all sale and markdown items. If you can hold out until Black Friday, on Nov. 26, I’d recommend waiting. But you are gambling a bit because items are only available as supplies last, so it’s really up to individual shoppers to decide when (or if) they’ve got the best price.

What’s included in J.Crew’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

I’ve made it clear that I’ve only got eyes for plaid this year, but J.Crew has dropped a ton of goodies in its sale for 2021. You’ll want everything:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When does the J.Crew Black Friday 2021 sale end?

Make sure to get all of your shopping done by Sunday, Nov. 28, at 5 pm EST. That’s when all the Black Friday savings will officially come to a close, and the brand will (hopefully) be gearing up for its Cyber Monday reveal. (Details there are still hush hush.) I’d recommend building up your shopping cart now so you’ll be ready for the big day.