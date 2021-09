Jackie Aina received her first invite to the Met Gala in 2020. Sadly, that event was obviously canceled, so fans have had to wait to see Aina absolutely slay on the museum’s steps for a full 15 months. But boy, was it worth the wait. The YouTuber that taught pretty much every young millennial and Gen Zer how to do their makeup stunned with her 2021 Met Gala dress, a gown designed by Fe Noel.