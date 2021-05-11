Experts Break Down Whether Or Not SPF In Makeup Is Enough To Protect Your Skin

Let me be clear: Sunscreen is a must every day you leave the house, but it's even more important in summer — and not just for days when you're at the beach, by the pool, or just laying out at the lake. This is the time of year when UV rays are at their strongest, and I don't think I need to tell you that they don't play around. (We can all remember that one sunburn, right?) So, while you might already make application a priority on those does when you're out tanning in the sun, you also need to wear sunscreen whenever you leave the house. (Yes, even when you're just running out for an iced coffee refill.) If your biggest complaint about everyday application is that it's a pain to try to reapply SPF over your makeup due to sunscreen's sometimes greasy formulas, you're not alone. Here's how to tell if your SPF makeup is protecting your skin, plus two derm-approved products you should try.

"Typically an SPF of 15 would be sufficient for protection against UVB rays. SPF 15 blocks out 93% of UVB rays, whereas SPF 30 blocks out 97%, and SPF 50 98%," Dr. Naissan Wesley, a board-certified dermatologist, tells Elite Daily. Prolonged exposure to any UV rays, she goes on to say, can cause sunburns, loss of collagen and skin elasticity, skin cancer, and actinic keratosis. Due to the way many people apply their sunscreen, Wesley still recommends using an SPF 30 or higher.

When it comes to makeup promising SPF, you should choose carefully. "Full coverage makeup with an SPF of 30 is sufficient if evenly applied, but I often recommend an additional layer of sunscreen underneath makeup," Dr. Christel Malinski, an MD at Malinski Dermatology, says. "Most patients don’t apply enough makeup coverage to ensure adequate UV protection." Even if you feel like you've layered on the most SPF makeup you possibly can, you can never have too much sun protection. After initial application, both Dr. Naissan and Dr. Malinski say you should reapply every two hours and after sweating or swimming.

If you're looking to try out some UV protecting makeup, The two dermatologists recommend Arbonne's CC Cream SPF 30 ($44, Arbonne) and Jane Iredale's Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen ($50, Jane Iredale), as they're both so easy to reapply. You can easily re-up your CC cream throughout the day, or brush a sunscreen powder over your complexion when you sweat it off. Overall, though, SPF in makeup is generally not enough on its own. While it's better than no sunscreen at all, it's a better move to have a base layer standalone SPF underneath your makeup and use makeup products with SPF that you can reapply often or use a different product or spray that won't effect your makeup throughout the day. Whatever you do, just remember: It's always best to protect.