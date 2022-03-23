Celeb Style
Dove Cameron wears aY2K throwback fashion trend at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards at Shrine Audit...

Y2K Fashion Was Alive And Well At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

The ‘00s are back with a vengeance.

By Amber Rambharose
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Once upon a time, celebrities wore entire denim fits, impossibly low-rise jeans, and the tiniest micro minis you’ve ever seen. That time was Y2K, the early aughts, the ‘00s, and now, those trends are making a comeback.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Are y’all familiar with Xtina’s “Dirrty” era? Moxie Raia’s stylist must be because this ‘fit was a combo of so many Y2K trends worn by Xtina and Britney Spears. It’s a full denim look that’s low-rise, low cut, *and* shows off Raia’s entire torso.

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

