The ‘00s are back with a vengeance.
Once upon a time, celebrities wore entire denim fits, impossibly low-rise jeans, and the tiniest micro minis you’ve ever seen. That time was Y2K, the early aughts, the ‘00s, and now, those trends are making a comeback.
Are y’all familiar with Xtina’s “Dirrty” era? Moxie Raia’s stylist must be because this ‘fit was a combo of so many Y2K trends worn by Xtina and Britney Spears. It’s a full denim look that’s low-rise, low cut, *and* shows off Raia’s entire torso.