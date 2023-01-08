If You Want To Look Good Without Spending Much, You'll Wish You Knew About These 50 Weird But Genius Things Sooner

You don’t have to blow your monthly budget in order to look even better than you already do. While expensive makeup and skincare may seem like must-haves when it comes to polishing your appearance, the truth is that the same effect can be achieved using cheaper items — you just have to know which beauty products are worth the money.

Luckily for both of us, I’ve put together this list of weird (but genius) things that can help you look good without spending too much. And since each item you’ll find below costs $40 or less, you can easily pick up multiple products without ruining your budget. So what are you waiting for? That ring light isn’t going to buy itself, you know.

01 This Bead-Filled Mask That Helps Cool Your Face Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep this ice face mask in the fridge or freezer, and it’ll always be ready to go whenever you need to cool down. Flexible gel beads on the inside contour to the shape of your face, making it just as comfortable as it is chilling. The best part? Each order even includes a gua sha roller.

02 These Beauty Sponges That Arrive In An Egg Carton Beauty Bakerie Egg Beauty Sponge (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these beauty sponges perfect for blending contour, but each one is also made without any latex. Their soft texture shouldn’t irritate the skin, and they’re incredibly easy to clean — just give them a squeeze under running water. Plus, all six sponges come packaged in a cute egg carton.

03 A Brush That’s Meant To Be Used On Dry Skin Scala Wet and Dry Body Brush Exfoliator Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dry skin is no match for this dry brush, as its stiff bristles easily exfoliate flakes from all over your body. The strap on the back helps you keep a firm grip when using it in the shower, while its extra-large scrubbing surface makes quick work of large areas. It’s also great for helping stimulate blood flow so that your skin is left glowing.

04 The Nail Strengthener That’s Fortified With Vitamin E ella+mila Nail Strengthener & Growth Treatment Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your nails are weak, brittle, or splitting, make sure to take a look at this strengthening serum. It’s fortified with vitamin E, delivering a nourishing dose of antioxidants to help toughen your nails — and the formula is also completely vegan and cruelty-free.

05 A Washer Specifically Designed For Your Makeup Brushes Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether your brushes are clogged with foundation or eyeshadow, this makeup brush cleaner can help get them clean as new. It’s designed to work with brushes of nearly any shape, whether they’re thick kabuki ones or slim eyeshadow paddles — and the compact size means you can even take it with you when traveling.

06 This Makeup Primer That Can Help Your Complexion Glow Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Rub this primer into your skin before applying foundation, and it can help deliver a dewy, natural look that’s sure to turn heads. It can also help even out your skin tone, as well as minimize the appearance of pores — all while delivering a touch of hydration so that your skin doesn’t dry out during the day.

07 This Setting Powder That Helps Your Makeup Stay In Place Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ever swipe your face and wind up wiping away a chunk of foundation? Try applying this setting powder. It helps lock your makeup into place so that it looks flawless all day long, and the lightweight formula won’t leave you looking cakey. And unlike some powders, this one is vegan, paraben- and cruelty-free.

08 The Cosmetic Glitter That Doesn’t Require Any Primer Unicorn Snot Biodegradable Holographic Body Glitter Gel Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whereas some types of cosmetic glitter require primer or adhesive, this body glitter gel is ready to go right out of the tub. It’s made without any harmful chemicals, dries quickly, and stays put on your skin all day long. But if that isn’t enough? It easily washes away in the shower, or even with a simple cotton round — no need for any harsh scrubbing.

09 A Ring Light That Holds Your Phone Up, Too GearLight LED Ring Light Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re making video calls or taking a selfie, this ring light stand can make sure you’re standing in the most flattering light possible. The built-in mount holds onto your phone for you — and the LED light swivels 360 degrees so that it’s easy to adjust where it’s pointing. Plus, its brightness is adjustable up to 10 levels, allowing you to use it as a regular lamp in a pinch.

10 This Coconut Oil That’s Shockingly Versatile Majestic Pure Fractionated Coconut Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hair, skin, nails — regardless of where you’re feeling dry, this coconut oil can help smooth and hydrate. It’s completely odorless and doesn’t have a greasy texture that’ll leave you feeling slick. It also has a naturally long shelf life (no need to worry about expiration dates) and can even be used as a deodorant in a pinch.

11 These Wipes That Help Your Shoes Look Good As New Gold Standard Quick Shoe Cleaner Wipes Amazon $17 See On Amazon Since these shoe cleaner wipes are individually packaged, you can easily take them with you when traveling — just in case your shoes happen to get dirty while you’re exploring. They’re suitable for nearly any type of shoe, from gym sneakers to hiking boots. Plus, each one even features a textured side for any bits of extra-stubborn dirt.

12 A Set Of Bed Sheets Made From Silky-Soft Microfiber Pure Bedding Satin Sheets and Pillow Cases (4-Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for a quality set of bed sheets, and this satin sheet set is proof. They’re made from silky microfiber, with an extra-deep fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 15 inches tall. You also have the choice of more than 25 colors, ranging from deep purple to classic white.

13 This Organizer That Can Hold Up To 8 Purses Zober Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of cluttering up a shelf in your closet, why not keep your purses inside of this organizer? Eight pockets give you tons of storage space — and since they’re transparent, it’s easy to see where everything is without having to unpack everything. Or, if you don’t have that many bags, you can also use it for scarves, towels, or even bedding.

14 The Wet Wipes That Help Erase Stains On Your Purse SneakERASERS PurseWIPES+ (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your purse is looking a little worse for wear, try using one of these wet wipes to get it looking as good as new. They’re effective on all sorts of marks, from dirt to stains — and the gentle formula is tough on dirt, yet gentle on delicate surfaces like leather.

15 A Shampoo Brush That Massages Away Dirt Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add a dollop of shampoo to this scalp massager, then gently scrub it into your scalp to massage away dirt and grime. The bristles are made from soft silicone, so there’s no need to worry about them irritating your skin — all while a handle on the back helps you keep a firm grip in the shower.

16 These Stands That Help Your Beauty Sponges Dry Quickly LanMa Beauty Sponge Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Store your beauty sponges in these stands, and their aerated design can help them dry faster when wet. They’re made from stainless steel, making it unlikely that they’ll ever get rusty — and their lightweight design means you can even take them with you when traveling.

17 A “Zombie” Face Mask That Can Help Shrink The Appearance Of Pores SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks (8-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Consider this Zombie Pack face mask a must-do in your weekly beauty routine. Not only can it help shrink the appearance of pores, but it’s also great for brightening dull skin, evening out your complexion, and delivering a dose of moisture — all within just 15 minutes. And if that isn’t enough? One reviewer wrote, “The tightening effect can be felt even after the mask is washed off and it leaves my skin looking refreshed, with a healthy glow.”

18 This Jelly Mask That’s Chock-Full Of Snail Mucin Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Snail mucin is known for its hydrating properties, and this intensive jelly mask is absolutely loaded with it. And if your skin is already looking soft and smooth? It’s also great for exfoliating away flakes, as well as helping even out your skin tone so that your complexion doesn’t look so red. Plus, the formula is cruelty- and fragrance-free.

19 A Pumice Stone With A Bar Of Lemongrass Soap Attached To The Back Love, Lori 2 in 1 Pumice Stone and Soap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Buff away dry, peeling skin using this pumice stone, then flip it over and give yourself a thorough cleanse using the lemongrass bar of soap that’s attached to the back. Both the bar and the soap have a slight curve so that they’re easy to hold — and you can also detach them and use each piece separately if that’s what you prefer.

20 The Claw Clip That’s Wrapped In Stylish Leopard-Printed Fabric Kitsch Fabric-Wrapped Claw Clip Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tough enough for thick hair yet lightweight enough that it won’t weigh your head down, this claw clip is a fashionable upgrade from the clunky plastic ones you’ve probably been using. It’s covered with stylish leopard-printed fabric and features a nonslip hold so that you don’t have to worry about your ‘do shaking loose. “The polyester fabric around the clip is very smooth and sturdy,” wrote one reviewer. “The claw clip is comfortable to wear and doesn't snag my hair or hurt my scalp at all.”

21 These Clips That Help Keep Your Jeans From Riding Up Inside Boots Boncas Adjustable Elastic Boot Clips Amazon $9 See On Amazon Trying to shove your jeans down into your boots can be a struggle, so why not grab these boot clips? They attach to your jeans or leggings and loop down around your foot, holding your pants in place so that they don’t ride up — and each order even includes a foam pad for added comfort.

22 The Inserts That Help Your Boots Keep Their Shape Ruisita Boot Shaper Form Inserts (5-Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Letting your tall boots flop over can leave them deformed over time, making these inserts a must-have. They slip into your boots to keep them sitting upright — and you can even roll them up as needed for shorter pairs. Choose from seven sizes, as well as two colors: black or white.

23 A Headband That Keeps Hair Out Of Your Skincare Serums Whaline Spa Facial Headband (3 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Put on this headband before getting into your skincare routine, and you won’t have to worry about any stray strands getting slick with serums. The velcro clasp is adjustable, making it suitable for heads of nearly any size — and many reviewers wrote about how they’re “good quality” as well as “easy to use.”

24 These Spiral Hair Ties That Won’t Stretch Out Over Time Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unlike some hair ties that can lose their elasticity over time, these spiral ties can easily be shrunken back into shape using the heat from a blow dryer. They’re also tough enough to handle thick heads of hair, yet gentle enough that they won’t leave behind crimps. And since they’re made from waterproof plastic, that funky wet hair tie feeling on your wrist post-shower is a thing of the past.

25 The Reusable Cotton Rounds That Come With A Wash Bag Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of using wasteful cotton balls, consider making the switch to these reusable cotton rounds. Not only are they eco-friendly, but each one is also incredibly soft on skin — even if you have to scrub away at waterproof makeup. And unlike other rounds, these ones come with a mesh bag to keep them packaged together in the wash.

26 The Water Flosser With 4 Different Cleaning Modes B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $25 See On Amazon With four cleaning modes to choose from (high, medium, low, and sensitive), this water flosser is suitable for gums of all sensitivity levels — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 30 days before you need to plug it in again. Each order also includes a convenient travel pouch, as well as six flossing heads so that everybody in the household can have their own.

27 This Whitening Toothpaste Made Without Any Fluoride Cali White Teeth-Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your teeth have unwanted stains from coffee or tea, this whitening toothpaste can help get your smile white AF. Instead of relying on harsh fluoride or peroxide, it uses activated charcoal to help whiten teeth — and it can even get them up to seven shades whiter when used regularly. Xylitol also gives it a pleasant taste, while peppermint oil works to freshen breath.

28 An Electric Toothbrush That’s Easy To Take With You quip Adult Electric Toothbrush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this electric toothbrush come with a travel-friendly mount that can be attached to mirrors, tiles, and more, but the slim design also means that it takes up hardly any space in your bag. It also features a built-in timer to let you know when you’ve been brushing for two minutes — and each order even comes with batteries included.

29 The Castor Oil That Helps Nourish Your Hair & Skin Heritage Store Castor Oil Hair Treatment Amazon $13 See On Amazon Dry skin and brittle hair are no match for this castor oil. It’s rich in omega fatty acids that can help moisturize skin and thicken hair when used regularly — and since a little goes a long way, one bottle should be enough to deliver noticeable results. The formula is also vegan, as well as cruelty- and hexane-free.

30 This Styling Soap That Keeps Your Brows Held In Place Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you prefer sleek or fluffy brows, this soap can help keep them looking good all day long. The formula contains zero artificial colors or fragrances, so there’s no need to worry about eye irritation — and it’s even completely waterproof as well as smudge-proof. Simply dip one of the included brushes into the soap, then gently sweep it into your brows to apply.

31 A Scrub That Can Help Exfoliate Away Chapped Lips Hanalei Sugar Exfoliating Lip Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon Chapped lips can be difficult to get rid of, which is only part of the reason this scrub belongs in every bathroom. Sugar granules work to exfoliate away flaking skin, while shea butter and kukui nut oil deliver a nourishing dose of hydration. And if that isn’t enough? Many reviewers wrote about how “a little goes a long way,” which can help you save money over time.

32 These Facial Razors That Can Help You Style Your Brows Japonesque Dermaplaner Facial Razors (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You want to be extra precise when shaping your brows — that’s why I’m a huge fan of these razors. They’re great for getting rid of individual hairs, making it easy to shape your brows as thin or thick as you like. Or, if your brows are already looking good, they also work great for exfoliating away flakes.

33 A Pillowcase That Can Help Smooth Unwanted Frizz In Your Hair Kitsch Satin Pillowcase with Zipper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tired of waking up with frizzy hair? Try swapping out your cotton pillowcase with this polyester-satin one. It’s smoother than cotton, producing less friction against your strands so that you wake up with less frizz — and there’s even a hidden zipper to help keep your pillow from sliding out. Choose from 11 different colors, as well as three sizes.

34 The Brush That Can Detangle Hair With Minimal Pain Crave Naturals Glide Detangling Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of yanking away at knotted strands, try using this detangling brush the next time you wake up with messy hair. Cone-tipped bristles gently separate strands rather than pull at them, allowing knots to easily disperse with minimal pain. And since it’s suitable for all types of hair, you shouldn’t have any problem using it regardless of your hair texture.

35 A Shampoo Bar That Can Help Strengthen Hair Kitsch Hair Growth Rice Bar Shampoo Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t want to pay for a checked bag? This shampoo bar is a smart alternative to liquid soaps, as it won’t get dinged by TSA as you go through security. It also contains rice water protein that can help strengthen dry, brittle strands. The rich lather it produces makes it easy to spread suds from root to tip.

36 This Hair Oil That Can Help Smooth Split Ends Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re struggling with split ends or weak strands, this hair oil might be able to help. Its rich blend of biotin and essential oils work to penetrate deep into your strands, bolstering them from the inside out — and it’s even suitable for use on chemically-treated hair.

37 An Ice Roller That Can Help Soothe Away Redness Elizabeth Mott Facial Ice Roller Amazon $16 See On Amazon Neutralizing red skin is only one of the many benefits that this ice roller can deliver. You can also use it to help minimize puffiness, as well as stimulate blood circulation in your face to help your skin glow. Or, if your face is already looking good, you can also use it to massage sore muscles all over your body.

38 These Wipes That Get Rid Of Nail Polish With Minimal Mess ella+mila Soy Nail Polish Remover Wipes (12-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Liquid nail polish removers can be incredibly messy, so why not use these wipes instead? They’re made without any acetone, making them more gentle on the skin than some other polish removers — and they’re infused with vitamins A, C, and E. Plus, the individual packaging makes them easy to take when traveling.

39 A Hydrating Facial Mist With Rosewater & Glycerin Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon Skin feeling a little dry? Give it a few spritzes with this facial mist. Vegetable glycerin works to lock in moisture, while damask rose oil helps smooth and soften skin. And unlike some hydrating sprays, this one is vegan, cruelty-free, as well as made without any drying alcohol.

40 The Conditioner That Breathes New Life Into Leather Shoes & Accessories Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Furniture, clothing, shoes — this conditioner can be used to breathe new life into all types of leather. It’s odorless as well as moisture-repellent, helping protect your leather from snow and rain when it’s outside. And since a little goes a long way, one bottle should be enough to last through multiple projects.

41 A Serum That Leaves Hair Feeling Silky-Smooth In Just 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $10 See On Amazon It only takes about eight seconds for this serum to help revitalize dry, frizzy hair. A potent blend of amino acids target damaged strands, smoothing out your hair where they need it without weighing your ‘do down. And unlike some hair serums, this one is made without any silicones or parabens.

42 This Tea Tree Oil Balm That Can Help Soothe Irritated Skin Remedy Tea Tree Oil Balm Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re suffering from ringworm, jock itch, or simply dry, itchy skin, this balm might be able to help soothe away all that irritation. Not only does it contain organic tea tree oil, but a variety of omega fatty acids also work to help skin repair itself over time — and the non-greasy texture won’t leave your skin feeling slick.

43 An Organizer That Puts Your Belts On Display NIUBEE Belt Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Don’t have a good place to store your belts? Consider taking a look at this organizer. Four tiers give you ample room for all your belts — and since each tier is transparent, it’s easy to see where each belt is stored without having to open them up. Or, if your belts are already organized, it also works great with office supplies, cosmetics, hair ties, and more.

44 The Adjustable Bra Straps That Blend Into Skin DREETINO Clear Bra Straps (3-Pairs) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Adjustable, subtle, and comfortable — these bra straps hit all the right notes. The hook is made to fit on most bras, so there’s no need to worry about whether or not they’re suitable for the bras you already own. Plus, their nonslip texture gives you extra support if you need it.

45 A Clasp That Helps You Layer Your Necklaces kcctoo 18K Gold Necklace Layering Clasp Amazon $18 See On Amazon Creating layered looks can be difficult when your necklaces are all the same length — so grab this clasp. Three hooks help you stagger your necklaces so that they sit at different lengths, while a sleek 18-karat gold plating ensures that your skin won’t turn green. The best part? Each hook is so strong that it can hold up to 4 pounds.

46 This Silicone Bubble That Helps Protect Your Makeup Brush From Damage brush bubble Silicone Makeup Brush Covers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pop this bubble onto your makeup brush, and it’ll help keep the bristles safe from damage while you’re traveling, or even if it’s simply sitting in a drawer. It’s designed to fit brushes of nearly any shape or size — and since it’s made from silicone, washing it is as easy as running it underneath water.

47 A Himalayan Salt Scrub That Moisturizes & Exfoliates Skin MAJESTIC PURE Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether your calves are dry or your elbows are flaking, this scrub can help revitalize skin so that it’s left feeling soft and smooth. Lychee oil provides moisture, while Himalayan salt granules work to exfoliate away flakes. Using it can also help stimulate blood flow, leading to brighter skin when used over time.

48 The Temporary Hair Color That’s Easy To Wash Out MSDADA Hair Chalk Comb Temporary Bright Hair Color Dye Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike temporary hair dyes, these chalk combs let you add fun colors to your hair without having to commit to several weeks of wear. Results last for up to three days, and once you’re ready for a new look? Simply wash them out using your regular shampoo — no bleaching required.