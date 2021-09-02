Lookin' Good
Almuneda Lapique wears gold earrings, a gold chain necklace, a long black Prada coat, a gray Zara sh...

These Over-The-Knee Boots Were Made For More Than Walking

Here’s how to style ‘em.

By Margaret Blatz
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With fall on the way, there’s nothing your wardrobe needs more than a pair of over-the-knee boots. However, these statement shoes can definitely be outfit steals, which makes them a bit hard to figure out stylistically. So, here’s how to wear over-the-knee boots in ways that feel achievable.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rather than pack up your shorts until spring rolls around next, you can still enjoy the style with your over-the-knee boots. The boots will keep your legs from getting cold while still showing off just a little bit of skin. It’s almost like wearing pants with a peek-a-boo strip.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap