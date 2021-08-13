Makeup Your Mind
A white young model demonstrates how to wear bright orange graphic eyeliner

If You're Gonna Wear Eyeliner, You Might As Well Have Fun With It

Graphic eyeliner is the way of the future.

By Margaret Blatz
Christian Vierig/WireImage/Getty Images

While graphic eyeliner has been around for a minute, the masses started listening after Euphoria Season 1. Now, graphic eyeliner is everywhere. There’s a whole world out there of bold and vibrant looks for you to conquer. All you need is a thin makeup brush, confidence, and these graphic eyeliner inspo looks ahead.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Start off simple by outlining your cat-eye-shaped eyeshadow with black eyeliner. You can use a thicker liner to get a more striking effect (and mitigate shaky strokes). Since you’re following the eyeshadow you already painted on, it’s a bit easier to follow the lines.

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

