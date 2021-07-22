That's Hot
Alejandro Acero demonstrates how to wear combat boots with statement tie-dye sweatpants, a green shirt and a blue jacket

3 Easy Ways To Style Combat Boots With Completely Different Vibes

Consider these my new fave shoes.

By Margaret Blatz
Combat boots are eternal. People have been stomping in this grunge style since the ‘40s. Now, they’re a wardrobe statement no matter the subculture. But, how do you wear combat boots if you’re new to the look? Break out your fave pair and try them with any of these vibes.

Channel major Courtney Love vibes by wearing your combat boots with a slip dress. The airy and soft feel of the dress with the rough-and-tough vibe of your shoes is a contrast made in heaven. Live your best grunge life.

