Combat boots are eternal. People have been stomping in this grunge style since the ‘40s. Now, they’re a wardrobe statement no matter the subculture. But, how do you wear combat boots if you’re new to the look? Break out your fave pair and try them with any of these vibes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.