It was the talk of the summer across #beautytok. A look so wickedly bold, its name alone is as mysterious as it is alluring: siren eyes. TikTokers and celebs alike collectively agreed that 2022 marked the perfect time to step into their villain era, and the gaze of the sirens was the quintessential way to do that. As the trend made its way through fall and continues into winter, there’s no better time to learn how to do siren eyes yourself, so you can bring your villain era with you into the new year.
What Are Siren Eyes?
The name siren eyes stems back, *way* back. According to Greek mythology, a siren is “a hybrid creature with the body of a bird and the head of a human,” who lures sailors onto rocky shores with their beauty and siren song. TikTok’s siren eyes trend aims to mimic the captivating look of a siren by creating an eye makeup look that draws people in. The look usually features a long and sharp wing that extends all the way from the inner corners to the outer corners of the eye, and is often paired with a bit of smoky eyeshadow. It’s all about extending out the eye for a more sultry effect.
Siren Eyes vs. Doe Eyes
The difference between siren eyes and doe eyes, which became popular around the same time, is that the doe-eyed trend is characterized by making the eyes bigger, brighter, and more innocent. Doe eyes are super brightening with big full lashes; siren eyes are smokier and give a more rebellious vibe. Pretty much the exact opposites of each other.
Celebs & Siren Eyes
Though you can find instances of siren eyes among Hollywood’s elite long before 2022 (hello, Marilyn Monroe), the beauty trend made more than its fair share of appearances on this year’s red carpets. Celebs like Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Bella Hadid, Megan Fox, and Olivia Wilde have perfected siren eyes, even opting for their own versions and hacks to make it even more enticing.
If you're interested in trying this eye-catching look but don’t know where to start, these six siren eye tutorials on TikTok can help any beginner kick off their journey to sounding all the alarms.