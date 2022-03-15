Billie Lourd’s Wedding Dress Was A Touching Nod To Her Late Mom, Carrie Fisher

On Saturday, March 12, Billie Lourd married Austen Rydell, and memories of her late mother were all over the event. From her shoes to her jewelry to her wedding dress, Lourd celebrated Carrie Fisher throughout her big day in beautiful, meaningful ways, weaving her mom into even the smallest of details of her wedding day.

For her big day, the actor wore a dreamy, tulle white gown designed by Rodarte that floated all around her. The dress looked light and airy, which fit perfectly for Lourd’s beach wedding location in Cabo San Lucas. While she fell in love with this dress at first glance, it’s not what drew her to the fashion house. “I discovered Kate and Laura [Mulleavy, Rodarte’s designers] after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014,” Billie told Vogue. “So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of — elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!”

Of course, there’s more to a wedding dress than a designer. The gown Lourd picked out (notably, the first one she tried on) originally came in a deep green, but the bride had envisioned herself in a classic white. With that easy change on the docket, Lourd and the Mulleavys’ decided to also add an underlayer of sequins to subtle glimmer. “The underlayer of my personality is also made of sequins, so it just felt right,” Lourd said.

Fischer was in the wedding in so many more other little ways. Lourd’s engagement ring featured gems reset from the ring her dad, Bryan Lourd, proposed to Fisher with and that her now-husband had reset for her. Her something blue was her mom’s favorite, a blue fire opal ring Lourd seldom goes without, and she borrowed a ring Fisher had given to one of her closest friends.

The kismet energy of Fisher didn’t stop there. In fact, it went all the way down to Lourd’s feet. As the story goes, when her dad was out shopping one day, he randomly stumbled on a pair of René Mancini shoes ideal for the bride’s look. “They reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the ’90s,” the Scream Queens actor told Vogue. In a mad rush, the manager of the store completed the heels just in time for the wedding. Naturally, when Bryan went to pick up the shoes, the manager revealed Fisher used to shop at that exact store back in the day.