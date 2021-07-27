All The Items From Guess' Summer Games Capsule You Need To Watch The Olympics In Style

I want it all.
In honor of skateboarding assuming its rightful position as an official Olympic sport, Guess launched its 2021 Summer Games Capsule Collection. The line took inspiration from vintage Guess graphics to achieve a real, retro-Americana feel. Some pieces look like you could’ve stolen them from your mother’s closet in the best way. With prices ranging between $12 to $128, the capsule features dresses, biker shorts, sweats, and more, all of which are available now on GUESS’ website.
For the Summer Games campaign, Guess tapped a few renowned skaters, like Alex Midler, Boo Johnson, Briana King, and Nico Hirage, whom you might recognize from Booksmart and Moxie. The group modeled the line in a skatepark, so you know these ‘fits can handle all the tricks you have up your sleeves.
