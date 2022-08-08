Glow Recipe products unlock holy grail status faster than almost any other skin care brand out there, and I’m sure its latest drop won’t be an exception. Launched on Sunday, Aug. 7, the newest addition to the Watermelon Glow family is an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) mask reminiscent of the brand’s first product, the iconic Watermelon Sleep Mask from 2017. Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment is an exfoliating leave-on mask with a gel-like consistency. What sets this mask apart from other chemical exfoliators is that it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin. If you’ve got acne-prone or dry skin and have to typically steer clear of AHAs, because you’re worried about exacerbating your breakouts, you may want to check this one out.

The Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment offsets any would-be irritation caused by its powerful alpha hydroxy acids with skin-soothing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The AHA complex is also pH-balanced, which basically means it was designed not to disrupt the pH balance of your skin. (pH stands for potential hydrogen and is a fancy way of measuring how much acid or moisture exists in any given thing — skin, water, or skin care products.) Generally, an ideal skin pH balance is 5.5 and now you can add this overnight treatment to the long list of skin care products that won’t disrupt your skin’s pH balance by adding too much acid.

Before you run off to buy your own Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment, here’s everything you need to know about the latest launch from one of the buzziest skin care brands out there.

What skin type is Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment good for?

I’ve been a fan of Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow products for years because they’re effective without being harsh, an element of the brand’s ethos that co-founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee won’t compromise. With that in mind, this overnight treatment is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, dry, and acne-prone skin. I’ve used the mask myself a few times on my very dry, hormonal acne-prone skin during a hormonal acne breakout. It didn’t irritate my pimples or suck any moisture out of my already dry skin.

The reason this treatment works well for dry, sensitive skin can be found in its hero ingredient: a pH-balanced 2.5% AHA complex. The complex is made of two types of acid, lactic acid and glycolic acid, in a much lower concentration than is typically found in skin care products. According to the brand, this gentle concentration has been proven to be just as effective as 10% glycolic acid, the concentration you usually find in exfoliating products. Lots of folks with acne swear by high concentrations of glycolic acid, but also point out that it can be irritating, which is why this new formulation is such a win for people who deal with breakouts and sensitivity.

How do I use Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment?

Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment is meant to be worn overnight and rinsed off in the morning. Since it does contain AHAs, it’s extra important that you don’t skip sunscreen the next morning because all chemical exfoliants can increase sun sensitivity.

What are reviews saying about Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment?

Since the Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment is brand new, there aren’t too many reviews out there. That said, the ones you can find are glowing, no pun intended. “It’s a great product for breakouts or texture. I would definitely recommend this to anyone,” wrote one user. It was especially nice to read reviews from shoppers who described their skin as dry or sensitive.

“I personally have dry sensitive skin and this newly formulated sleeping mask definitely works better,” wrote a happy customer. Another user shared, “I was slightly hesitant about using it because I have dry and sensitive skin. Thankfully, it didn't cause any skin irritation. This overnight mask has a lightweight jelly-like consistency. The product gets absorbed nicely into the skin without pilling or leaving a tacky finish. I also woke up the next day with hydrated and glowing skin!”

Where can I buy Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment?

Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment is available at Sephora and online at Sephora.com, as well as on the Glow Recipe website.