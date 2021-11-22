All* Of Fashion Nova Is 80% Off For Black Friday, I S2G

There’s nothing like sitting on the couch, scrolling through your phone, wearing a pair of comfy pants, and just relaxing after a very filling Thanksgiving meal. To get the most out of your hazy repose, you’ll absolutely need to do all of that while shopping for one of the many Black Friday sales happening at all your favorite stores. And there’s one store in particular with stunning deals that should be at the top of your shopping list: Fashion Nova. The discounted shopping brand always has the trendiest pieces, so get ready to have one stylish winter.

Every time the seasons change, your wardrobe requires a little re-up, something to make you feel fresh and new for the changing weather. As if that isn’t reason enough to post up on Fashion Nova’s website for Black Friday 2021, shopping all of these deals will also give you a jump start on getting your holiday looks and gifts in order.

Fashion Nova rolls out a lot of sales throughout the year, but its 2021 Black Friday is a can’t-beat event. The 25% off events have nothing on this November; it’s by far the biggest sale the brand has all year round, so you don’t want to miss out.

Here are all the details you need to know to get the most out of Fashion Nova’s Black Friday.

When does Fashion Nova’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Set your clocks for PST time, as Fashion Nova is starting its Black Friday event at 12 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. If you’re on the east coast, sadly that does mean 3:00 a.m., but given how many items Fashion Nova will be discounting, you can risk a late start to this sale. However, there are deals leading up to the main event that you can shop as early as Nov. 22.

When does Fashion Nova’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

You’ll have a full two days to pick through Fashion Nova’s Black Friday pickings. The sale is stretching all the way through Saturday, Nov. 27 at midnight. So you have enough time to do a first pass at Fashion Nova, check out some other sales, and come back for another haul. It’s going to be a Fashion Nova-filled winter.

What's included in Fashion Nova’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Hold on to your pearls, because Fashion Nova is discounting its entire site a total of 80% off for the holiday. Literally, it doesn’t get any better than this. With the amount of savings that’s about to happen, you can get in on all of your favorite trends. If you don’t want to wait, you can shop buy one, get one free on Nov. 22 with the code ‘Free.’ Check out some prime picks from Fashion Nova’s Black Friday event below.