IDK about you, but I’m showing up to the family function this year cozy AF. I’m talking, form-fitting leggings, cozy cashmere sweaters, and sleek sneakers. It’s essentially what I’m calling “elevated cozy,” because even though I’ll be comfortable the entire time I sit around the couch and try to explain to my family for the hundredth time what I do for a living, I’ll look like I just walked out of a catalog.

The only way to achieve this look, my friends, is by shopping at Everlane, and now with the Everlane Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sales that are about to hit, it’s about to get even easier (and cheaper!). The brand, known for its effortless styles, is slashing prices on beloved collections to up to 40% off, so pay attention because here are all the deets you need to know to shop the sale this year.

When does Everlane’s Black Friday 2021 sale start this year?

Beginning on Nov. 24, Everlane’s Black Friday sale will include over 60 styles marked down to up to 40%, and these are huge savings you won’t want to miss.

What’s included in Everlane’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

These markdowns will include most-loved collections like Track and Perform, which will be discounted while supplies last. Now is the perfect time to take home the Track Wide-Leg Pant (normally $68), the Track Cropped Sweatshirt (normally $58), and the Seamless Legging (normally $58) at absolute steals.

Even better, starting on Nov. 24, Everlane will donate $15 to the Rodale Institute for every order during Black Friday. The Rodale Institute helps more farmers access resources they need to transition their land to organic and more sustainable farming. But a partnership like this is nothing new to the brand. Ever since 2013, Everlane’s Black Friday fund has raised more than $1 million for various organizations, and this year the plan is to raise $200,000 specifically for the Rodale Institute. That means you can shop the sales while feeling good about helping the planet at the same time.

Here are some of the best-sellers you should check out:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How long does the Everlane Black Friday 2021 sale last?

This year, you can shop the sale until Nov. 29, which means you have six full days to choose what you want (although sales are dependent on inventory, so don’t take too long to make up your mind!).

What about Everlane’s Cyber Monday 2021 sale?

Denim lovers, listen up, because this year Everlane’s Cyber Monday sale includes slashed prices on its beloved Cheeky denim collections. On Cyber Monday only (Nov. 29), shoppers will save 20% on the cheeky-style denim collections, which includes styles like the Original Cheeky Jean (normally $88) and the ‘90s Cheeky Jean (normally $98).