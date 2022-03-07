Celeb Style
Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie before the 'Euphoria' Season 2 fina...

So Many Euphoria Stars Look Nearly Unrecognizable After The Season 2 Finale

I’m shook by these transformations.

By Amber Rambharose
Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images

While it's not uncommon to see TV actors change up their characters' signature looks between seasons, the cast of Euphoria has brought the show's signature level of drama to the post-season. Three of the cast’s leading ladies have debuted dramatically different hairstyles since Season 2 ended.

CHRIS DELMAS/Contributor/Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira was the first Euphoria cast member to switch up her hair, debuting a very vibrant shade of red on her Instagram about a month ago while the show was still airing. Maybe Sydney Sweeney took notes? Because...

Tap