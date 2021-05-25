I am once again asking for the dewiest skin humanly possible. After a winter of feeling crusty in the same three T-shirts, I am ready to look like a hot glazed doughnut and a hot glazed doughnut exclusively. I’m going to bathe in body oil, douse my hair in shine serum, and rub every single item in e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Jelly Pop 3.0 Collection all over my face until my skin looks like it could give you 86 cavities. That last part won’t be hard. e.l.f. just added five brand-new products to the already well-loved collection, which consists of TikTok-viral Jelly Pop Dew Primer and Juicy Gloss. Each new addition, much like their counterparts, is vegan, cruelty-free, and meant to deliver a lasting surge of hydration and subsequent ~glow~.

Joining e.l.f.’s previous Jelly Pop products are the Jelly Pop Glow Stick ($8, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a twist-up highlighter stick to help you achieve a “glass skin” look; the Jelly Pop Luscious Lip Mask ($6, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a leave-on formula infused with hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen; the Jelly Pop Watermelon Glitter Face Mask ($12, e.l.f. Cosmetics), with watermelon extract and ceramides to plump skin and fortify the moisture barrier; new shades of Jelly Pop Juicy Gloss ($5, e.l.f. Cosmetics), boasting a sheer high-shine formula; and the Jelly Poppin’ Skincare Set ($18, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a three-step bundle featuring the Jelly Pop Watermelon Cleanser, the Jelly Pop Water Gel Moisturizer, and the Glitter Face Mask.

With hydrating ingredients galore, this collection features a winner at every turn, meaning you can’t go wrong with any product you choose. That said, here are the key new Jelly Pop picks I’ll be keeping within arm’s reach at all times to ensure a thick, shiny, pristine level of glaze throughout the summer.

